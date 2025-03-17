Circular's new smart ring is getting blood pressure and blood glucose monitoring before the Apple Watch

Circular's Ring 2 is a new smart ring coming in 2025

The company has just revealed it will add blood pressure monitoring before the end of the year

It is also planning to add blood glucose trends in 2026

The Circular Ring 2 is Circular's brand new smart ring coming in 2025, and the company has just announced two massive health features we can expect to be added following the launch.

Unveiled at CES and arriving later this year, the Ring 2 is coming for the likes of the Oura Ring 4 and Samsung Galaxy Ring as a contender for the best smart ring on the market.

Not only will it feature atrial fibrillation detection and ECG (a first for smart rings), but the company now says it is also getting blood pressure and possibly blood glucose monitoring.

"The Circular Ring 2 will soon help you track Blood Pressure and Blood Glucose trends over time—giving you deeper insights into your health in a completely non-invasive way," the company announced on March 17.

Circular says that an over-the-air update for the Ring 2 coming "at the end of 2025" will add blood pressure trend monitoring.

"By measuring Pulse Transit Time (PTT)—the time it takes for blood to travel through your arteries—the ring can estimate BP trends in a way that’s both convenient and reliable. A quick measurement (between 30 seconds to 2 minutes) will give you valuable insights into how your daily habits affect your blood pressure," Circular says.

But that's not all, the Ring 2 could get an even more exciting feature next year, and it's one that Apple has been trying to crack for years.

A smart ring with blood glucose monitoring?

"Circular is also working on something truly groundbreaking—blood glucose trend tracking," the company said.

By way of another over-the-air update "in late 2026", Circular says its feature will let users monitor fluctuations in blood glucose levels without finger-pricks of constant glucose monitors.

The feature will reportedly use advanced machine learning to analyze the way light interacts with blood through its PPG heart-rate monitors, to help understand how factors including diet and sleep impact glucose levels.

Crucially, Circular says the feature won't replace traditional glucose monitoring for those with diabetes or who need to track micro intraday variability. Rather, it will provide "trend insights to help users make more informed health choices."

Regardless, it's still a massive health upgrade and makes the Circular Ring 2 perhaps the most exciting health and fitness wearable launching this year, more so even than the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

Apple is expected to add blood pressure monitoring that can detect hypertension to its Series 11 and Ultra 3 later this year, but whether it will beat Circular to the punch is anyone's guess.

Accuracy and efficacy remain key questions, but Circular's announcement is the most exciting development in smart wearables for many years. The Circular Ring 2 is live now on Kickstarter, ahead of launch later this year.