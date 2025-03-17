Circular's new smart ring is getting blood pressure and blood glucose monitoring before the Apple Watch

News
By published

Blood glucose?!

Circular smart ring
(Image credit: Circular)
  • Circular's Ring 2 is a new smart ring coming in 2025
  • The company has just revealed it will add blood pressure monitoring before the end of the year
  • It is also planning to add blood glucose trends in 2026

The Circular Ring 2 is Circular's brand new smart ring coming in 2025, and the company has just announced two massive health features we can expect to be added following the launch.

Unveiled at CES and arriving later this year, the Ring 2 is coming for the likes of the Oura Ring 4 and Samsung Galaxy Ring as a contender for the best smart ring on the market.

Not only will it feature atrial fibrillation detection and ECG (a first for smart rings), but the company now says it is also getting blood pressure and possibly blood glucose monitoring.

"The Circular Ring 2 will soon help you track Blood Pressure and Blood Glucose trends over time—giving you deeper insights into your health in a completely non-invasive way," the company announced on March 17.

Circular says that an over-the-air update for the Ring 2 coming "at the end of 2025" will add blood pressure trend monitoring.

"By measuring Pulse Transit Time (PTT)—the time it takes for blood to travel through your arteries—the ring can estimate BP trends in a way that’s both convenient and reliable. A quick measurement (between 30 seconds to 2 minutes) will give you valuable insights into how your daily habits affect your blood pressure," Circular says.

But that's not all, the Ring 2 could get an even more exciting feature next year, and it's one that Apple has been trying to crack for years.

A smart ring with blood glucose monitoring?

"Circular is also working on something truly groundbreaking—blood glucose trend tracking," the company said.

By way of another over-the-air update "in late 2026", Circular says its feature will let users monitor fluctuations in blood glucose levels without finger-pricks of constant glucose monitors.

The feature will reportedly use advanced machine learning to analyze the way light interacts with blood through its PPG heart-rate monitors, to help understand how factors including diet and sleep impact glucose levels.

Crucially, Circular says the feature won't replace traditional glucose monitoring for those with diabetes or who need to track micro intraday variability. Rather, it will provide "trend insights to help users make more informed health choices."

Regardless, it's still a massive health upgrade and makes the Circular Ring 2 perhaps the most exciting health and fitness wearable launching this year, more so even than the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

Apple is expected to add blood pressure monitoring that can detect hypertension to its Series 11 and Ultra 3 later this year, but whether it will beat Circular to the punch is anyone's guess.

Accuracy and efficacy remain key questions, but Circular's announcement is the most exciting development in smart wearables for many years. The Circular Ring 2 is live now on Kickstarter, ahead of launch later this year.

You may also like

See more Health & Fitness News
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
Fitness & Wearables writer

Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Circular Ring 2 in Black
Circular Ring 2 unveiled at CES – and it's the end of plastic sizing kits for smart rings
Circular Ring 2
The Circular Ring 2 solves a crucial smart ring problem, and it's available to pre-order now
Samsung Galaxy Ring
Samsung Galaxy Ring 2: All the latest rumors
The Samsung Galaxy Ring in Titanium Silver
A future Samsung Galaxy Ring could have a feature to stop you burning yourself on your morning coffee
Oura Ring on TechRadar background
Best smart ring 2025: Oura Ring 4, Samsung Galaxy Ring, and more
Samsung Galaxy Ring prototype
Apple Ring: Has Apple canceled its smart ring project?
Latest in Health & Fitness
Circular smart ring
Circular's new smart ring is getting blood pressure and blood glucose monitoring before the Apple Watch
Huawei Watch Fit 3
The Huawei Watch 3 is a decent Apple Watch alternative, and its successor could be close at hand
Curaprox Hydrosonic Pro electric toothbrush
Curaprox Hydrosonic Pro review: A powerful seven-mode, Swiss-made sonic brush
Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED watch on wrist
I’m a Garmin expert: here are 5 things I change on every Garmin watch straight away
Garmin Instinct 3 in Neotropic Green
"I'm an idiot": Garmin user reveals how fixing one setting completely changed their training after months of making no progress
A garmin forerrunner 55 on an orange background with the phrase lowest price
Sprint! The best cheap Garmin for runners is back down to its lowest-ever price
Latest in News
Circular smart ring
Circular's new smart ring is getting blood pressure and blood glucose monitoring before the Apple Watch
iPad mini 2021
Huawei might have beaten Apple to the folding phone finish line by creating a foldable 'iPad mini'
Google Pixel 9 in green Wintergreen color showing AI features on screen
Multiple hands-on Google Pixel 9a videos have emerged, days ahead of the likely launch
A man getting angry with his laptop.
Windows 11 bug deletes Copilot from the OS – is this the first glitch ever some users will be happy to encounter?
Teams on iPhone and Mac
Microsoft Teams has a whole new way for you to talk to (or annoy) your co-workers
Apple Intelligence
It’s crunch time for Apple Intelligence as Apple execs look for a solution to the company’s AI woes
More about health fitness
Huawei Watch Fit 3

The Huawei Watch 3 is a decent Apple Watch alternative, and its successor could be close at hand
Man in bed checking smart watch

I love my Garmin watch, but there's one health feature I've always wished it had
Percy walks into a forest camp in Percy Jackson and the Olympians&#039; Disney Plus series

Disney+ renews Percy Jackson and the Olympians for season 3, unleashing an epic new odyssey based on the The Titan's Curse
See more latest
Most Popular
Percy walks into a forest camp in Percy Jackson and the Olympians&#039; Disney Plus series
Disney+ renews Percy Jackson and the Olympians for season 3, unleashing an epic new odyssey based on the The Titan's Curse
Apple Intelligence
It’s crunch time for Apple Intelligence as Apple execs look for a solution to the company’s AI woes
Various SwitchBot smart home automation devices
Switchbot has totally redesigned its smart home hub – and it's great news for renters
iPad mini 2021
Huawei might have beaten Apple to the folding phone finish line by creating a foldable 'iPad mini'
ASUS ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090 OC Edition liquid cooled graphics card against a blue background
Get ready to pay $1360 more for the RTX 5090 - Asus just raised prices yet again, and AMD's RX 9070 XT is also affected
Doogee V Max Play
This rugged smartphone has a built-in projector, camping lights and a 22000mAh battery that can wireless charge another phone
Teams on iPhone and Mac
Microsoft Teams has a whole new way for you to talk to (or annoy) your co-workers
iPhone Home Screen
iOS 19 is set to usher in a major redesign – here are 4 things being tipped for the upcoming overhaul
Google Pixel 9 in green Wintergreen color showing AI features on screen
Multiple hands-on Google Pixel 9a videos have emerged, days ahead of the likely launch
Huawei Watch Fit 3
The Huawei Watch 3 is a decent Apple Watch alternative, and its successor could be close at hand