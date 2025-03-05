The Circular Ring 2 solves a crucial smart ring problem, and it's available to pre-order now

Digital sizing is here!

Circular Ring 2
(Image credit: Circular)
  • The Circular Ring 2 was unveiled early in 2025
  • It features digital ring sizing, ECG, and more
  • It's now available to pre-order on Kickstarter

Following its reveal at CES 2025, the new Circular Ring 2 is now available to pre-order via Kickstarter.

The Circular Ring 2 will have its work cut out if it wants to challenge the Oura Ring 4 and Samsung Galaxy Ring for the title of best smart ring on the market, but it comes with some nifty and unique features that make it stand out. The Circular Ring Slim was a pretty disappointing offering, so can the Ring 2 do any better?

The Circular Ring 2 is priced at $549 (AUS and UK tbc), but you can save up to $310 as a Kickstarter backer. Headline new features include a new digital ring sizing system that lets you use a smartphone to measure your ring size before ordering. It's a far cry from the plastic sizing kits of other vendors and a much-needed upgrade in this sector.

Circular has added a wireless charging case to the Ring 2, which lets you store and charge your ring on the go so you're never caught short on battery life.

Another significant upgrade is women's health tracking, with personalized insight into cycle tracking, temperature monitoring, and insights into fertility, menopause, and overall well-being.

There are also more general health tracking advancements, notably a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved Afib detection and ECG capabilities.

Does Circular finally have a winning smart ring?

Circular Ring 2

(Image credit: Circular)

With sleep-stage tracking, AI-powered insights, and all of the aforementioned upgrades, it sounds like the Circular Ring 2 might be a real contender in the smart ring space for 2025. Naturally, all of the features from the Ring Slim including activity tracking, blood oxygen, heart rate, and more are also included.

In our Ring Slim review, we noted the disappointing battery life, frustrating app, and the exterior, which is vulnerable to scratches. The Ring 2 promises up to seven days of battery life over the two on full features or five on limited features of the previous model, a promising sign.

As noted, you can pre-order now via Kickstarter for $549, and score yourself a discount of up to $310. Circular says the Ring 2 is expected to ship in June, 2025.

