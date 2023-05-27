Leaving Netflix in June – catch these top TV shows and movies before they go

Spring is ending and with summer around the corner, Netflix is readying its platform to make way for a whole new slate of TV shows and movies. Earlier this month, Netflix announced all its summer 2023 movies and there was plenty to get excited for.

But before you get stuck into your summer watchlist, there are some popular titles set to leave the world’s best streaming service in June that you won’t want to miss. From historical dramas like Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom to ‘90s rom-coms like Jerry Maguire, there are some real gems that are worth catching before they get booted.

If you’re after more dystopian sci-fi action, there’s also two Resident Evil movies as well as Brad Pitt’s zombie apocalypse World War Z. Want to take a look at the full list? Here are all the TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in June.

What’s leaving Netflix on June 1?

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

The DUFF

The DUFF is only available on Netflix in the US.

What’s leaving Netflix on June 8?

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Only available on Netflix in the US.

What’s leaving Netflix on June 13?

Marlon: Seasons 1-2

The Mole: Seasons 3-4

The Mole is only available on Netflix in the US.

What’s leaving Netflix on June 14?

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Only available on Netflix in the US.

What’s leaving Netflix on June 15?

The Darkness

Only available on Netflix in the US.

What’s leaving Netflix on June 19?

Philomena

Only available on Netflix in the US.

What’s leaving Netflix on June 20?

Shooter: Seasons 1-3

What’s leaving Netflix on June 21?

The Mist

Available on Netflix in the UK and Australia.

What’s leaving Netflix on June 29?

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Only available on Netflix in the US.

What’s leaving Netflix on June 30?