Where to watch Capturing Bigfoot online and from anywhere

Watch Capturing Bigfoot on Amazon Prime Video (US/CAN)

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Rent or buy from October 20 in the US & Canada

On 20 October 1967, Roger Patterson and Bob Gimlin filmed a mysterious ape-like figure strolling through Bluff Creek, Northern California.

The grainy 16mm film went on to become the most famous Bigfoot 'sighting' in history – but is it genuine evidence of a cryptozoological creature or one of the greatest hoaxes ever perpetrated?

Nearly 60 years later, filmmaker Marq Evans revisits this extraordinary mystery in Capturing Bigfoot, a 102-minute documentary that uncovers lost footage and family secrets.

Read on for how to watch Capturing Bigfoot online from anywhere with a VPN

Can I watch Capturing Bigfoot for free? No. Capturing Bigfoot (2026) is available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the US and Canada from Thursday, October 20, 2026. Fans can also attend a handful of cinema screenings in the US throughout October.

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video is the place to rent or buy Capturing Bigfoot in the US and Canada. You do not need to subscribe to Prime Video to watch UFO documentary Capturing Bigfoot, but you will need a free Amazon account. Or, you can grab a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial. You can stream Capturing Bigfoot on the Amazon Prime Video website and its apps for Android, iOS, Fire TV, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Roku, Samsung, Sony and LG Smart TVs. No Prime Video where you are? Don't worry, you can use our favorite VPN to unlock your subscription from anywhere. More details below...

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Clint Patterson (Clint Roger Patterson) — Son of Roger Patterson, who filmed the original Bigfoot footage.

Patty Patterson (Pat Patterson) — Roger Patterson's widow.

Bob Gimlin — Co-witness and participant in the original 1967 filming.

Bob Heironimus — Man who has claimed he wore a Bigfoot costume in the original film.

Jeff Meldrum (Jeffrey Meldrum) — Anthropologist and Bigfoot researcher.

Larry Lund — Bigfoot researcher.

Greg Long — Author of The Making of Bigfoot, an investigation into the Patterson–Gimlin film.

Vaile Thompson — Participant interviewed for the documentary.

Sandy Collier — Documentary participant.

Bill Munns — Special-effects artist and analyst of the Patterson–Gimlin footage.

Teresa Brooks — Connected to the discovery of previously unseen 16mm film footage.

Capturing Bigfoot - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Official 4K Scan of the Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot Film | Capturing Bigfoot - YouTube Watch On

Is the Bigfoot footage just a man in a costume? Good question. There are many who believe the famous Patterson-Gimlin footage of 'Patty' is a hoax, and that it is, in fact, just a man wearing a costume. Indeed, costume designer Philip Morris has claimed he supplied Patterson with a mail-order gorilla costume. He described its fur as Dynel, an acrylic synthetic fibre attached to a fabric backing. However, while skeptics are calling Capturing Bigfoot the definitive debunk, it does not fully explain Patty's 'rippling muscles'. Bigfoot fans have long claimed that the thigh muscles changing shape as Patty walks, the calf muscles contracting and relaxing during each stride, and the rippling neck muscles rule out the 'man in a costume' explanation.

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