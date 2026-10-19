Where to watch Capturing Bigfoot online and from anywhere
Is the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin footage an elaborate hoax? Filmmaker Marq Evans investigates the legend of Bigfoot...
Watch Capturing Bigfoot online
- Watch Capturing Bigfoot on Amazon Prime Video (US/CAN)
- Use NordVPN to watch Prime from anywhere
- Rent or buy from October 20 in the US & Canada
On 20 October 1967, Roger Patterson and Bob Gimlin filmed a mysterious ape-like figure strolling through Bluff Creek, Northern California.
The grainy 16mm film went on to become the most famous Bigfoot 'sighting' in history – but is it genuine evidence of a cryptozoological creature or one of the greatest hoaxes ever perpetrated?
Nearly 60 years later, filmmaker Marq Evans revisits this extraordinary mystery in Capturing Bigfoot, a 102-minute documentary that uncovers lost footage and family secrets.
Read on for how to watch Capturing Bigfoot online from anywhere with a VPN
Can I watch Capturing Bigfoot for free?
No. Capturing Bigfoot (2026) is available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the US and Canada from Thursday, October 20, 2026.
Fans can also attend a handful of cinema screenings in the US throughout October.
Where to stream Capturing Bigfoot online
Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video is the place to rent or buy Capturing Bigfoot in the US and Canada.
You do not need to subscribe to Prime Video to watch UFO documentary Capturing Bigfoot, but you will need a free Amazon account. Or, you can grab a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial.
You can stream Capturing Bigfoot on the Amazon Prime Video website and its apps for Android, iOS, Fire TV, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Roku, Samsung, Sony and LG Smart TVs.
No Prime Video where you are? Don't worry, you can use our favorite VPN to unlock your subscription from anywhere. More details below...
How to watch Capturing Bigfoot from outside your country
If you’re traveling abroad and want to watch Capturing Bigfoot but Amazon Prime Video isn't available where you are, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use one of the best VPNs to watch Capturing Bigfoot from anywhere.
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Capturing Bigfoot cast (full)
- Clint Patterson (Clint Roger Patterson) — Son of Roger Patterson, who filmed the original Bigfoot footage.
- Patty Patterson (Pat Patterson) — Roger Patterson's widow.
- Bob Gimlin — Co-witness and participant in the original 1967 filming.
- Bob Heironimus — Man who has claimed he wore a Bigfoot costume in the original film.
- Jeff Meldrum (Jeffrey Meldrum) — Anthropologist and Bigfoot researcher.
- Larry Lund — Bigfoot researcher.
- Greg Long — Author of The Making of Bigfoot, an investigation into the Patterson–Gimlin film.
- Vaile Thompson — Participant interviewed for the documentary.
- Sandy Collier — Documentary participant.
- Bill Munns — Special-effects artist and analyst of the Patterson–Gimlin footage.
- Teresa Brooks — Connected to the discovery of previously unseen 16mm film footage.
Capturing Bigfoot (2026) trailers
Is the Bigfoot footage just a man in a costume?
Good question. There are many who believe the famous Patterson-Gimlin footage of 'Patty' is a hoax, and that it is, in fact, just a man wearing a costume.
Indeed, costume designer Philip Morris has claimed he supplied Patterson with a mail-order gorilla costume. He described its fur as Dynel, an acrylic synthetic fibre attached to a fabric backing.
However, while skeptics are calling Capturing Bigfoot the definitive debunk, it does not fully explain Patty's 'rippling muscles'.
Bigfoot fans have long claimed that the thigh muscles changing shape as Patty walks, the calf muscles contracting and relaxing during each stride, and the rippling neck muscles rule out the 'man in a costume' explanation.
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Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for What Hi-Fi?, T3, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health and many more. His specialities include the streaming services, mobile technology and electric vehicles.
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