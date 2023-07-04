Walmart Plus Week: everything we know about Walmart’s Prime Day sale

Walmart Plus Week is the anti-Prime Day sale, taking place at the exact same time as Amazon's major mid-summer shopping event but extended by an extra day or two. The Walmart Prime Day sale is open to all shoppers and runs from Tuesday, July 11 at noon ET through Thursday, July 13 at 7 pm ET. However, Walmart Plus members can get a head start on the savings starting Monday, July 10 at noon ET.

Amazon's Prime Day deals are limited to Prime members, so Walmart Plus Week is a breath of fresh air for shoppers who want to save money but don't want to commit to a membership. It's also a sound alternative for those seeking variety beyond Amazon-brand goods - which are usually the cornerstone of Prime Day sales. Expect Walmart to discount thousands of items across nearly every category from major brand names like Samsung, Dyson, Vitamix, and much more.

Below is everything we know so far about the upcoming Walmart Plus Week. By the way, we'll be updating this hub with the very best deals from the Walmart sales event as they go live so bookmark this page if you don't want to miss a trick.

When is Walmart Plus Week?

Walmart Plus members will be able to shop Walmart Plus Week deals starting July 10 at noon ET. For everyone else, it'll starts at noon ET on July 11. This will overlap with Amazon's official Prime Day event (July 11-12), but Walmart's Prime Day event will end a day later on Thursday, July 13 at 7 pm ET.

What to expect from Walmart Plus Week

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, which is largely centered around Amazon's brands and services, Walmart Plus Week is more inclusive when it comes to deals. Expect markdowns spanning a broad range of brands across nearly every category – from TVs and small appliances to toys and apparel.

Meanwhile, here are some of the deals that have already been confirmed for Walmart Plus Week 2023:

Walmart Plus members will also avail of exclusive offers for the following services:

We'll be updating this page as more Walmart Plus Week offers officially go live. That said, this isn't the only anti-Amazon Prime Day sale that'll be taking place in mid-July so to ensure you're getting the absolute best deal, do your due diligence and check what other retailers are offering.

Want to take a shortcut? Stay tuned to TechRadar as our expert deal hunters will be highlighting the best offers from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more.

Do you need Walmart Plus for these deals?

Walmart Plus Week will be open to all shoppers but if you care about getting first dibs, a Walmart Plus membership will grant you access to deals 24 hours earlier than the general public.

A Walmart Plus membership costs $12.95 per month or $98 for the whole year. Perks include unlimited free shipping, free access to Paramount Plus, and discounts on fuel at select gas stations. There are also limited-time offers including six free months of SiriusXM, a free year of Pawp pet care, and 2-for-1 movie tickets from Cinemark.

Here's everything you know before joining Walmart Plus – and if you're keen to give it a try, sign up for a 30-day trial below:

30-day free trial to Walmart Plus

For anyone who regularly shops at Walmart, signing up for Walmart+ could be a no-brainer. And luckily, there's a 30-day free trial available for everyone, so you can try out the service and evaluate whether you want to pay for a membership totally risk-free.

Will Walmart Plus Week be better than Prime Day?

That depends on what you're shopping for. We're anticipating solid tech deals from both Amazon Prime Day and Walmart Plus Week – but Amazon will largely be showcasing its own-brand devices while Walmart will be discounting TVs, headphones, computers, and other tech items from other major brand names. Don't forget that the Best Buy Black Friday July event will be running concurrently so you'll want to peek over there to see what those tech deals are like, too.

However, Walmart is poised to have the upper hand over Amazon when it comes to deals on soft goods. If you're itching to spruce up your home, Walmart Plus Week will be your go-to source for discounts on indoor and outdoor furniture, small appliances, bedding, and other goods. And although it seems like the final bell just rang, we're anticipating plenty of back-to-school deals on apparel, backpacks, and dorm essentials, as well.

We'll be updating this hub with all of the best Walmart Plus Week deals as soon as they go live so bookmark this page if you don't want to miss out on the savings.