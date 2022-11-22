Two of the best Nespresso machines are under £100 at Amazon right now

It's no secret that Nespresso products sit at the more expensive end of the coffee machine spectrum, but Amazon has slashed the price of the Nespresso Vertuo Next and Nespresso Vertuo Plus to less than £100 ahead of Black Friday. The former is now available for a record-low £79 (down from £150) (opens in new tab), while the latter is currently listed for less than half price (now £90 down from £200) (opens in new tab).

Put simply, these are two of the best Black Friday deals we've see so far. Both the Vertuo Next and Vertuo Plus rank among the best Nespresso machines money can buy, with each model providing an affordable way to make the transition from Nespresso's original pods to its larger, more carefully-crafted Vertuo capsules.

The two coffee machines are similar in design, but the Vertuo Next gets Wi-Fi connectivity where the Plus doesn't, while the Plus boasts automatic capsule ejection and a larger, rotating water tank over its sibling. In other words, the Next is more receptive to over-the-air updates, should it need them, but the Plus will keep your coffee fresher for longer (hence its larger price tag).

Today's best Black Friday Nespresso deals

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machine by Magimix: was £150 now £79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For its slim size (5.6-inches across), the Nespresso Vertuo Next is versatile and super easy to use. It makes beautifully smooth espressos and americanos, and you can choose five different cup sizes ranging from espresso to a 41ml drink. Amazon is offering this Magimix model for just £79, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. The Krups model is on sale (opens in new tab) for the same price, too, as is the white variant of this Magimix edition (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Krups: was £200 now £90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Similar to the Nespresso Vertuo Next, the Vertuo Plus can make 5, 8, 14 or 18 oz coffees and espressos, but the difference here is that the Plus has an automatic open for pods and a rotating water tank. You'll lose out on the Next's Wi-Fi connectivity, but your water (and therefore your coffee) will stay fresher. £90 is a great deal for this particular model ahead of Black Friday.

If you've got your eye on a different Nespresso model this Black Friday, we're tracking the best Black Friday Nespresso deals on a dedicated page. More generally, we're also rounding up the best Black Friday coffee maker deals, so you're not short of places to spot a bean-roasting bargain during this year's sale event.

More Black Friday Nespresso deals

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next with Milk Frother by Magimix: was $199 now £129 at Very (opens in new tab)

This Magimix Nespresso Vertuo Next bundle throws in the brand's Aeroccino3 milk frother, which delivers hot or cold milk froth with one touch. If you're not keen on milky brews, though, we'd suggest opting for the standard Vertuo Next, which is also on sale at Very right now (opens in new tab) (for the same price as Amazon is offering).

(opens in new tab) Nespresso CitiZ Coffee Machine by Magimix: was £175 now £160 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Granted, Amazon's 9% saving on Nespresso's CitiZ coffee machine isn't the greatest deal in the world, but this is a mega-popular product that rarely enjoys any discounts at all. We think it's price could drop one more time on Black Friday itself, but not by much – so if you want to avoid the risk of stock issues, act now. If you'd prefer a white version, Very is also offering the Nespresso CitiZ for the same price (opens in new tab) right now.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Lattissima Touch by De'Longhi: was £299 now £199 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

John Lewis is currently offering a whopping £100 off Nespresso's high-end Lattissima Touch coffee machine, which is capable of preparing cappuccinos, lattes, macchiatos, espressos and hot milk. The same model is out of stock at Amazon at right now (opens in new tab), so John Lewis is your best bet this Black Friday – we don't expect it to drop further in price, either.