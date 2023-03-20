The best Galaxy S23 Ultra deal is back at Samsung - get $800 off for today only

The official Samsung Store has just dropped a one-day-only flash deal on the excellent Galaxy S23 Ultra, offering not only $100 of store credit with every purchase, but an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $800 off (opens in new tab).

This trade-in deal applies to both unlocked and carrier devices so it's a really flexible offering that's open to all types of plan preferences. The $100 store credit is also super handy for picking up any one of the decent accessories available at the Samsung store, from chargers to wireless earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $100 store credit, plus up to $800 off with a trade-in at Samsung

OS: Android

Display: 6.8-inch (AMOLED)

OS: Android
Display: 6.8-inch (AMOLED)
Camera: 200MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP front Samsung's latest Galaxy S23 Ultra deal offers a handy $100 store credit on top of an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $800 - a superb saving that's available on both carrier and unlocked devices. If you're on the hunt for that high-end flagship for 2023, this is a great promotion and one that can cut down the usually prohibitive price of the Ultra series devices significantly. Note, however, that this flash deal at Samsung is available for today only.

Reasons to buy

The best Android phone you can buy right now

The Ultra has always been Samsung's flagship product and this latest iteration definitely doesn't disappoint if you have a penchant for high-end tech. To summarize our Galaxy S23 Ultra review, this device melds an absolutely gorgeous phablet-like display with a superly powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 200MP main camera sensor to provide an exceptional mobile experience. It's definitely overkill for those who can get away with just the basics, but those searching for one of the best phones money can buy will find a lot to like with the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Likely the best Samsung deal we'll see for a while

Today's flash sale at Samsung is essentially a 're-run' of the retailer's excellent promotions from the initial preorders phase for the Galaxy S23 series. For context, the preorders phase is usually one of the best periods to pick up a new device since retailers love to offer incentives to early adopters. While we wouldn't rule out similar deals in the future (there will definitely be awesome deals around Black Friday, for example), today's promo at Samsung is likely to be one of the best for a while.

Reasons to avoid

Absurdly pricey without the trade-in

While the added $100 store credit with this Samsung deal is nice, it's obviously the cherry on top here. The real value with this promotion is the enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $800 - an excellent offer that applies to both unlocked and carrier devices. If you don't have a relatively decent device that's ready to hand over, however, then you're looking at paying for this incredibly pricey device upfront. With prices starting at $1,139.99 for the 128GB version it's hard to recommend the Galaxy S23 Ultra unless you've got a flush wallet and will only settle for the best.

Is this S23 Ultra deal at Samsung out of your price range? You can head on over to our main cell phone deals page to check out some cheaper options. We've also rounded up a few alternative promotions to check out just below.

Other cell phone deals to consider

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, and free tablet and smartwatch at Verizon

OS: Android

Display: 6.8-inch (AMOLED)

OS: Android
Display: 6.8-inch (AMOLED)
Camera: 200MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP front Verizon's latest deals on the Galaxy S23 series are also well worth considering this week if you want big carrier value. Available at Verizon currently is a whopping trade-in rebate of up to $800 off the Galaxy S23, and up to $1,000 off the Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra - alongside the option to bundle in a free Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE. The freebies alone equate to well over $800 in added value here so you're getting some absolutely fantastic value. As always, you'll need an unlimited data plan to be eligible for these promotions. See this same promo on the Galaxy S23 or the Galaxy S23 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S22: $5/mo with unlimited plan, plus free Galaxy Watch and tablet at Verizon

OS: Android

Display: 6.1-inch (AMOLED)

OS: Android
Display: 6.1-inch (AMOLED)
Camera: 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP front It may not be the latest device in the range anymore, but Verizon's deals on the slightly older Galaxy S22 just keep getting better and better. The carrier has recently slashed the monthly price from $10 per month (which was already discounted), to a fantastic $5 per month. No trade-in is needed here, just an unlimited plan, and you can also bundle in a free Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Tab S7 FE right now too - freebies that add up to over $800 in value.

