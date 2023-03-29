The Apple Watch 8 is more affordable than ever - on sale for a record-low at Amazon

Getting your hands on Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, the Apple Watch 8, is more affordable than ever thanks to today's deal from Amazon. The retailer has the 41mm GPS-only Apple Watch 8 on sale for $329 (opens in new tab) (was $399), which is the lowest price we've ever seen. If you're looking for a Cellular plan with your smartwatch, Amazon also has the Apple Watch 8 with Celluar on sale for a record-low price of $429 (opens in new tab) (was $499).



This is the best deal you'll find on the Apple Watch 8, as retailers like Walmart and Apple currently have the smartwatch for full retail price. This particular offer is for the 41mm Midnight sport band model, which due to its popularity, is hard to find in stock at Amazon, especially at this record-low price. If you want one of the best smartwatches on the market at a great price, then today's deal from Amazon comes highly recommended.

Today's best Apple Watch deals - Apple Watch 8

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can get the best-selling Apple Watch 8 on sale for $329 at Amazon. That's a $70 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 41mm smartwatch. The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (GPS + Cellular, 41mm): was $499 now $429 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want LTE connectivity with your smartwatch, Amazon also has the Apple Watch 8 with Cellular on sale for a record-low price of $429. An Apple Watch with a Cellular plan means you can text, call, get directions, and play music without your iPhone nearby.

Released in October of last year, the Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to new health and safety features such as crash and fall detection and a temperature sensor that provides helpful insights into your health. You're also getting all the fantastic Apple Watch features from the Series 7, including the Always-On display, activity and sleep tracking, an ECG app, and an impressive all-day battery life.

More Apple Watch deals

See more of today's best Apple Watch 8 deals, and if you're interested in older models, you can see the best Apple Watch deals and more wearable discounts with our best smartwatch sales page.



