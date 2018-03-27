The Amazon Easter sales are live: cheap laptops, 4K TV deals and more available

The Amazon Easter Sale is live now and we're happy to report there are lots of tasty tech deals to be had. Laptops and TVs especially seems to have lots of big discounts. Budget laptops are getting the best deals today, with plenty of options well under £300.

It wouldn't be an Amazon sale without some discounts on its own devices and we've found an excellent offer on the ever-popular Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker and the new 4K Fire TV with Alexa voice remote.

As for TV deals, you won't believe how cheap HDR 4K TVs are nowadays. You can get some massive ones too for super low costs. Who says you have to wait for Black Friday for the best deals?

TV deals

LG 43UJ630V 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV now £339

LG is one of the most respected brands in TVs today and it's getting competitive on prices now that Hisense is gaining ground too. This is a super low price considering you're getting a 4K HDR screen and a wide selection of Smart TV apps like Netflix, iPlayer and Amazon Video. At £90 less than its regular price, this is one you don't want to miss. Take a look below though and you'll see you can get bigger TVs for not much more money.

Hisense H49N5500UK 49-inch Smart HDR 4K TV now £378

We usually sit up and take notice when we find a decent 4K TV of this size for under £500, so we almost fell off our chairs when we saw Amazon selling this HDR-supporting model for just £378.

Samsung UE50MU6120 50-inch Smart 4K TV now £440

Samsung doesn't want to miss out on the sub-£500 party and has come in super low with £440 for a 50-inch TV beating anything else out there from the company.

Hisense H55N5700 55-inch Smart HDR 4K TV now £479

Hisense continues to take the cheap 4K TV world by storm and this is a cracking deal for a 55-inch 4K TV at under £500. You're also getting a HDR screen - a factor that usually drives up the price of modern 4K TVs.

Sony Bravia 49-inch 4K HDR TV – save 24%, now just £529

If you've been holding off jumping on the 4K bandwagon, now is your chance to do so at an affordable price, especially so for a Bravia. This 2017 Sony model boasts 4K and HDR, with slim bezels so that you can take full advantage of that 49-inch screen.

Hisense H65N5750 65-inch Smart HDR 4K TV now £789

A £210 discount today on this huge 65-inch 4K TV. You're getting smart TV apps and HDR too. A truly astonishing price as we're much more accustomed to seeing sets of this size go for way over a grand.

Smart home deals

Amazon Echo Dot – save 30%, now just £34.99

Save 30% on an Amazon Echo Dot during the Easter Sale, with the Alexa-enabled smart speaker bringing a host of helpful features, functions and facts to your home. Available in black or white.View Deal

TP-Link HS100 Wi-Fi Smart Plug – save 12%, now £26.49

If you already have an Echo, Dot, Spot or View then why not get Alexa to control your plugs? Save 12% on the TP-Link HS100 Wi-Fi Smart Plug to make your home even smarter.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV - save £10, now £59.99

Got a 4K TV and want to get streaming 4K content? Then you'll be wanting Amazon's upgraded Fire TV, which now comes with an Alexa voice remote. We love the new dongle design too that hangs out the back of the TV instead of the old box format. Much tidier.

Laptop deals

Fusion 10.6-inch laptop now £129.97

Amazon has knocked £70 off this tiny laptop. If you only need a laptop for the basics then this isn't bad at all for the money, plus it has a full HD screen!

Acer Aspire 1 A114-31 14-inch laptop now £229.97

Another super cheap laptop deal from Amazon today. This one is much faster though with 4GB of RAM. 64GB of storage isn't much but that's what external hard drives are for. If you just need something for the basics, but with a bit more power for modest multitasking, this is a decent deal.

Asus Chromebook C300SA now £210

If you're a fan of Google apps like Gmail, Chrome and Docs, you may well be interested in ditching Windows and opting for a Chromebook for fantastic operating system functionality with the same apps on a laptop without the Windows clutter.

Lenovo 310 15.6-inch laptop - just £339.97

You're getting a £110 discount today on this cheap laptop. For that low cost you're getting a Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and a 15.6-inch HD screen.

Microsoft Surface Pro with type cover now £629.99

We're used to seeing the Surface Pro tablet alone go for more than this. So getting the Type Cover keyboard included at such a low price is a great bonus. A fantastic offer for this time of year on a device that doesn't like to drop in price.

Stay tuned as we expect Amazon to release fresh deals throughout the Easter sales period this week and next. We'll keep you posted right here on this page.

