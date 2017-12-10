Snag the Moto X4 now at its lowest price yet

The Moto X4 makes for a good fit if you’re interesting in picking up a midrange phone with a more premium edge than its competitors offer. Normally going for $329 on Amazon – already down from the $399 retail price, thanks to lockscreen offers and ads – the price for the X4 will drop even further starting today until December 23.

Given its price was one of our key complaints of the X4, seeing it drop so low makes it almost irresistible and definitely comes recommended – especially if you’re a Project Fi member. This is the most affordable phone that you can purchase new for the Google-owned wireless carrier.

Moto X4 is unlocked on Amazon for $279

Down $130 from its original retail price, you can snag the X4 on Amazon for an additional $50 off just in time for the holidays. Offer expires on 12/23.View Deal

Regardless of your carrier (the X4 supports AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, just about every MVNO out there) the X4 is a smart buy if you’re looking for a feature-packed smartphone that will get Android Oreo. It also boasts 3GB of RAM, dual rear-facing cameras and a microSD card slot, among other desired features.

