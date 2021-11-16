Sling TV is giving one month free to new subscribers – here’s how to claim it

Sling TV has announced its big Black Friday deal that should save you $35 on a two-month subscription. The deal runs from Friday, November 26 through Monday, November 29 (a.k.a. Cyber Monday) and it looks to be one of the best streaming service deals that weekend.

The way the deal works, according to Sling TV, is that any customer who signs up and purchases one month of Sling Orange, Blue or Orange+Blue will get a second month added to their account for free.

Unfortunately, the deal only seems to apply to new customers – there’s no way to tack on a free month if you’re already a paying customer – and the sign up period is limited to those four days, so you’ll have to move fast when the deal goes live.

If you're fast on Black Friday weekend, you can save $35 on a new Sling TV subscription. The buy one, get one offer is available from November 26 through Monday, November 29, but you'll have to be a new subscriber in order to take advantage of it.

Sling TV is a one-stop shop for all your holiday entertainment

While the service has shifted some of its programming around over the years, it’s always kept a few holiday staples that folks love to watch at this time of year, including Lifetime, HGTV, Food Network and TBS.

Packages on Sling TV have different lineups, but all four of those channels are available in all the available package options.

Typically, Sling TV would run you $35 per month for either Sling Blue or Sling Orange, but you can sometimes find the introductory price of $10 per month for your first month.

From the sound of things, you’ll need to pay the full $35 for the first month to take advantage of the one-month free deal, but paying $35 for two months of service easily beats out the cost of a cable subscription.