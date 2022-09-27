Save up to $220 on HP, Asus, and Lenovo laptop deals at Staples this week

The retailer Staples is offering an excellent selection of laptop deals on Intel-based machines this week, most of which are a perfect choice for a solid machine for work or college. Listings start at just $279 (opens in new tab) this week but we've rounded up what we think are the best ones just down below.

Highlights include this super solid Core i3-based HP 15 for $329.99 (was $549.99) (opens in new tab), which is a great choice if you're strictly on a budget but want a reliable machine from a decent brand. We'd also recommend checking out this slightly upgraded version for $449.99 (was $629.99) (opens in new tab), if you think you'll need a little more power from a Core i5 processor.

Our favorite laptop deal in this week's sale? Probably this Asus Vivobook 15 for $529.99 (was $629) (opens in new tab). While the saving isn't the biggest on this particular listing when compared to some of the other deals at Staples this week, a 12th gen Core i5 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD makes this ultrabook a fantastic performer straight out the box.

All in all, this week's sale at Staples is likely to be the best at the retailer this side of Black Friday in November so it's definitely worth checking out if you don't want to wait until then. If you're interested in seeing our predictions and tips for this mega-sale, then head on over to our Black Friday laptop deals page.

Intel laptop deals at Staples

(opens in new tab) HP 15.6-inch laptop: $549.99 $329.99 at Staples (opens in new tab)

Save $220 - If you're on the hunt for a solid yet inexpensive laptop, this 15.6-inch HP at Staples is hard to beat today thanks to a hefty price cut. This one, while on the cheap side, still manages to pack in an 11th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - all fantastic specs for basic work and home tasks.

(opens in new tab) HP 15.6-inch laptop: $629.99 $449.99 at Staples (opens in new tab)

Save $180 - Step up in price slightly with this week's laptop deals at Staples and you'll find this upgraded 15.6-inch HP, which features an 11th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The storage drive is a little on the smaller side for this one but its powerful processor is going to make short work of most applications. For an inexpensive working-from-home laptop this listing is a decent choice.

(opens in new tab) Asus Vivobook 15 laptop: $629 $529.99 at Staples (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - Quite possibly the best bang-for-the-buck laptop deal on our list, this 15.6-inch Asus Vivobook features a super up-to-date 12th gen Intel Core i5 processor, a 512GB SSD, and 12GB of RAM. These specs are fantastic for the price point and offer plenty of storage and heaps of performance right out of the box. This is a great choice for a serious working-from-home laptop that'll last a few good years down the line. Prefer a 17-inch version? There's a listing here for $529.99 (was $729) (opens in new tab) that features similar specs, albeit with only 8GB of RAM.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17.3-inch laptop: $829 $579.99 at Staples (opens in new tab)

Save $240 - Another super solid upper mid-range laptop deal, this Lenovo Ideapad features a beefy Intel Core i7 processor and a slightly larger 17.3-inch display. While you'll have to suffice with a smaller 256GB SSD here, this machine is the most powerful on our list today and a decent choice if you'd prefer screen capacity over portability.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 12.4-inch laptop: $799 $699.99 at Staples (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - If portability is king for you, consider the excellent Microsoft Surface laptop Go 2. An 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD give this one a decent level of power, although the selling point is the super slim design and high-quality build. For work on the go, this one is a fantastic do-it-all laptop that's way cheaper than the equivalent MacBook Air from Apple.

Not what you're looking for? Head on over to our main laptop deals (opens in new tab) page to check out more recommendations from Staples and other leading retailers.