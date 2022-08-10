Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 pre-orders - where to find the best deals right now

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is now available to pre-order following its official announcement at the recent Galaxy Unpacked event.

In our early hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, we thought the manufacturer's latest smartwatch looks to offer some small but welcome changes. We particularly noticed the sturdier design and superior battery life. These are incremental upgrades, sure, but perhaps all that was needed to keep it competitive and to make a more all-rounded smartwatch.

In terms of price, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $279.99 / £269 for the standard Bluetooth version with a 40mm strap or $329.99 / £319 for the LTE version. As for the larger 44mm strap with Bluetooth, that increases the price to $309.99 / £289, while the LTE version will set you back $359.99 / £339.

There's also the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which is pitched toward outdoor fitness enthusiasts, although it remains to be seen whether it will tempt Garmin owners away from their existing devices at this early stage. One to watch once we've had more hands-on time.

Nevertheless, if you're ready to go today, we've already gathered up where you can secure your Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 ahead of release on August 26. We'll be sure to regularly add all the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 pre-order deals as they go live over the next few days, too.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 pre-orders

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: TechRadar exclusive deal at Samsung (opens in new tab)

TechRadar readers can get $50 in-store credit when pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 from the manufacturer's official store. Plus, there's the option to get up to a $125 trade-in credit with any smartwatch in any condition.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: get a free Wireless Charger Duo worth $70 (opens in new tab)

Prices start at $279.99 for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 at Amazon. Plus, if you pre-order either the Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro, the retailer throws in a free Wireless Charger Duo - worth up to $69.99.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: free $40 or $60 gift card (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's pre-order deal for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 includes a free $40 gift card. That increases to a $60 gift card with the Watch 5 Pro. All versions of the new smartwatch are available, with prices starting at $279.99.

