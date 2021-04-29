RTX 3090, RTX 3070, RTX 3060, Ryzen 9 5900X, and more on Newegg Shuffle

Newegg Shuffle is back on April 29, 2021, from 1pm to 3pm EST, and you can win a chance to buy an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU as well as RTX 3060, RTX 3070, RTX 3090, RX 6700 XT, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6900 XT graphics cards.

First, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, which comes with three buying options. First, you can get the processor on its own for $549 (which is about $220 less than it's selling for on Amazon, last time it was in stock). You can also get it bundled with an Antec 550W power supply for $594 or with a Phanteks 550W power supply for $629; with an Antec Performance Series P82 Flow case for $604; or with a Corsair 280mm liquid CPU cooler for $679.

For the graphics cards, we start with the RTX 3060, with three cards to choose from. There's the EVGA RTX 3060, bundled with an EVGA Supernova 650W power supply, for $469.

Next, there's the Gigabyte Vision OC RTX 3060, bundled with either a Gigabyte 750W power supply for $619, or with a Gigabyte Aorus Elite X570 Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $704.

Then, there's the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3060, bundled with either a Gigabyte 750W power supply for $639, or with a Gigabyte Aorus Elite B550 AX V2 AM4 AMD ATX motherboard for $684.

Next up, we have two RTX 3070 cards on offer. First, there's the EVGA FTW3 Ultra Gaming RTX 3070, which comes bundled with either an EVGA Supernova 80 Plus Gold 750W power supply for $821, or with an EVGA Supernova 750 GT 750W power supply for $834. Then, there's the Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3070, bundled with the Asus Strix Gaming II B450-F ATX AMD motherboard for $889.

Next up, there's the Asus Tuf Gaming Radeon RX 6700 XT, bundled with an Asus Tuf Gaming B550-Plus ATX AMD motherboard, for $941.

Then, there's the ASRock TCX Tachi RX 6800 XT, bundled with an ASRock Steel Legend B550M Micro ATX AMD motherboard for $1,439.

There's also the ASRock Phantom Gaming D RX 6900 XT, which comes with either an ASRock Steel Legend B550M Micro ATX AMD motherboard for $1,859, or with an ASRock Aqua Z490 Extended ATX Intel motherboard for $2,209.

For the RTX 3090 cards, we have the Asus ROG Strix Gaming RTX 3090, in both black and white. The black card is bundled with the Asus Strix Gaming II B450-F ATX AMD motherboard for $2,359, while the white card is bundled with the Asus Strix Gaming B550-F ATX AMD motherboard for $2,509.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. The notification window is usually several hours long, so in some cases it might take a while before you are notified that you were selected or not.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It should be noted that this is still a lottery system, and demand for these consoles, graphics cards, and other hardware are obscenely high right now, so you are likely competing against many thousands of other customers for a few dozen units of any given item. Like any other lottery, whether you are selected is entirely up to the ol' RNG in the sky. We see people selected pop up in our Twitter feed, though, so miracles do happen.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.