RTX 3080, RTX 3090, RTX 3070, RTX 3060, and Ryzen 9 5900X on Newegg Shuffle

The Newegg Shuffle event for April 27, 2021, is going live from 1pm to 3pm EST, and is loaded up with RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3060, and RX 6800 XT graphics cards, as well as an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor.

Starting with the Ryzen 9 5900X, there are three buying options available. You can get the processor on its own for $549, or you can get it bundled with a Antec 550W power supply for $594, or bundled with a Cooler Master water cooler for $679.

Moving on to graphics cards, there's the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3060, which comes bundled with one of three motherboards. First, you can get it with the Gigabyte Aorus Pro B550M Micro ATX AMD motherboard for $644; you can get it with the Gigabyte Gaming X V2 B550 ATX AMD motherboard for $ 654; or you can get it with the Gigabyte Aorus Elite B550 ATX AMD motherboard for $674.

Next, we have the RTX 3070. Starting with the MSI Ventus 3X OC RTX 3070, you can get it with one of two OLOy RAM kits: with a 16GB (2 x 8GB) WarHawk RGB kit for $839, or with a standard OLOy 16GB (2 x 8GB) kit for $844.

Then, we have the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3070, which has three buying options. First, you can get it with a Gigabyte 750W power supply for $899; or, you can get it with either a Gigabyte Aorus Pro AC B550 ATX AMD Motherboard or a Gigabyte Aorus Elite X570 Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard, both for $994.

There's also the ASRock TCX Radeon RX 6800 XT, which comes bundled with one of two ASRock motherboards: with the ASRock Steel Legend B550M Micro ATX AMD motherboard for $1,439, or with the ASRock Aqua Z490 Extended ATX Intel motherboard for $1,789.

We have two RTX 3080 cards in this Shuffle. First, there's the Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3080, which comes bundled with either an Asus Strix Gaming B550-F Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard, for $1,269; or, with an Asus Tuf Gaming 27-inch, 1440p, 165Hz refresh, 1ms response rate gaming monitor, for $1,409.

Then, there's the Gigabyte Vision OC RTX 3080, which comes with three bundle options. First, you can get it with a Gigabyte 850W power supply for $1,229; with a Gigabyte Aorus Master X570 ATX AMD motherboard for $1,454; or with a Gigabyte Aorus Master Z490 ATX Intel motherboard for $1,464.

Finally, we have three RTX 3090 cards in this Shuffle. We'll start with the Gigabyte Vision OC RTX 3090, which comes bundled with a Gigabyte 850W power supply for $2,279, or with a Gigabyte Aorus Master ATX AMD motherboard for $2,504.

Next, there are two Gigabyte Aorus X RTX 3090s with waterblock AIO cooling systems, and both come bundled with either a Gigabyte 850W power supply for $2,479, or with the Gigabyte Aorus Master ATX AMD motherboard for $2,704. The only difference appears to be the design of the waterblock covering the PCB, so it's more a matter of aesthetic than anything else.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. The notification window is usually several hours long, so in some cases it might take a while before you are notified that you were selected or not.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It should be noted that this is still a lottery system, and demand for these consoles, graphics cards, and other hardware are obscenely high right now, so you are likely competing against many thousands of other customers for a few dozen units of any given item. Like any other lottery, whether you are selected is entirely up to the ol' RNG in the sky. We see people selected pop up in our Twitter feed, though, so miracles do happen.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.