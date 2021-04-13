RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3060 now available on Newegg Shuffle

It's a new day and a new Newegg Shuffle for April 13, 2021, 1pm to 3pm EST, and it's all about Nvidia Ampere with RTX 3060 and RTX 3070 graphics cards on offer, as well as the return of the RTX 3080.

First up, there's the Gigabyte Eagle OC RTX 3060, which comes with two buying options: bundled with a Gigabyte B550 Aorus Elite ATX AMD motherboard for $614, or bundled with a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $664. Next, there's the Gigabyte Vision OC RTX 3060 bundled with a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $704, and finally a Zotac RTX 3060 for $519.

Next, we have the RTX 3070, with two cards in this shuffle. First, there's the Gigabyte Eagle OC RTX 3070, with two buying options: bundled with a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard or bundled with a Gigabyte B550 Aorus Pro AC ATX AMD motherboard, both for $924.

The other RTX 3070, the Asus KO Gaming RTX 3070, which is available on its own for $744, or bundled with an Asus Stric B550-F Gaming ATX AMD motherboard for $913.

Lastly, there's the Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3080, which is only available in one of two bundles: with the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master (rev. 1.0) ATX AMD motherboard for $1,434, or with the Gigabyte Z490 Aorus Master ATX Intel motherboard for $1,444.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.