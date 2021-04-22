RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, PlayStation 5, and more now on Newegg Shuffle

Newegg Shuffle is back for April 22, from 1pm to 3pm EST, and sees a new standard PS5 restock with a less expensive bundle than previous Shuffles, as well as RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, RX 6700 XT, and RX 6800 graphics cards.

First, we want to talk about the new standard PS5 bundle in this Shuffle. The base bundle includes an extra DualSense Wireless Controller, Spiderman: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure, in addition to another DualSense controller (for a total of three?), all for $769. Still not great, but better than the nearly $900 we've seen in previous Shuffle PS5 bundles.

Next, we have the Asus ROG Strix RTX 3060 Ti, which comes bundled with an Asus Strix B550-F Gaming ATX AMD motherboard for $839, which saves you $10.

Then, we have the MSI Ventus 3X OC RTX 3070, which comes with two buying options, including the only option to buy a graphics card on its own. You can buy just the card for $739, or bundled with an OLOy Warhawk RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) 3,600MHz DDR4 RAM kit for $889, a $10 savings.

Next up, we have the Asus Tuf Gaming RX 6700 XT which comes bundled with an Asus Tuf Gaming B550-Plus ATX AMD motherboard for $941, $15 off buying the two separately.

Finally, there's the Asus Tuf Gaming RX 6800, also bundled with the Asus Tuf Gaming B550-Plus ATX AMD motherboard, for $1,061, also saving you $15 over buying it separately.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. The notification window is usually several hours long, so in some cases it might take a while before you are notified that you were selected or not.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It should be noted that this is still a lottery system, and demand for these consoles, graphics cards, and other hardware are obscenely high right now, so you are likely competing against many thousands of other customers for a few dozen units of any given item. Like any other lottery, whether you are selected is entirely up to the ol' RNG in the sky. We see people selected pop up in our Twitter feed, though, so miracles do happen.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.