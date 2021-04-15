RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, RX 6700 XT now on Newegg Shuffle

Newegg Shuffle is back for April 15, 2021, running from 1pm to 3pm EST, and is a bit lighter than those of the past few days, but if you are looking for the midrange RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, and RX 6700 XT graphics cards, Newegg has some options for you.

Starting with the RTX 3060, we have the Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3060, which comes in two different SKUs with two buying options each: the card itself, or bundled with an Asus Strix B550 Gaming ATX AMD motherboard. One SKU is selling for $509 for the card and $754 when bundled with a B550-E motherboard, while the other SKU is $519 for the card and comes bundled with a B550-F model of the same motherboard for a bit cheaper, at $719.

Next, the RTX 3060 Ti is available in a bundle with a Gigabyte Aorus Elite B550 ATX AMD motherboard for $774, and finally, the Gigabyte Eagle RX 6700 XT is available in a bundle with a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $894.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. Sometimes, it might take longer for these emails to go out and in some cases it might be hours before you are notified that you were not selected.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.