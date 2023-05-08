Quick - the Apple Watch SE crashes to a new record-low price ahead of Mother's Day

Mother's Day is almost here, and if you're still looking for a gift for mom, an Apple Watch is an excellent option, and luckily for you, we've just spotted an incredible deal at Amazon. Thanks to a limited-time offer, you can now get the 2022 Apple Watch SE on sale for just $199.99 (opens in new tab) (was $249) when you apply the additional $19 coupon at checkout. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and the best-value Apple Watch you can buy right now.



The Apple Watch SE shares many of the same features as the Apple Watch 8 but with a much more affordable price tag. While the SE lacks the always-on display and ECG app (which many might find unnecessary), the smartwatch includes an improved chip with faster performance and new health and safety features such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. You also get all the features people love about the Apple smartwatches, such as heart rate monitoring, activity and sleep tracking, and the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



Today's price is an incredible deal for a feature-packed Apple smartwatch and is a new record-low price that you can only find at Amazon. The additional savings from Amazon is a limited-time offer, and as of writing, the Apple Watch is in stock and ready to ship in time for Mother's Day. If you're looking for more bargains for Mom, check out our Mother's Day sales roundup, with all the best deals happening online.

Today's best Apple Watch deal

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE, 2022 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Just in time for Mother's Day, Amazon has the latest Apple Watch SE on sale for just $199.99 when you apply the $19.01 coupon at checkout. That's a new record-low price and the best-value Apple Watch you can buy right now. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and new health and fitness features.

More Apple Watch deals

Amazon also has Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, the Apple Watch 8, on sale for $329 (was $399), and if you're looking for a Cellular plan with your Apple Watch, you can also get the Apple Watch SE with LTE connectivity for $299 (was $329).

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 41mm), 2022: was $329 now $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want LTE connectivity with your smartwatch, Amazon also has the 2022 Apple Watch SE with Cellular on sale for $299 - $30 more than the record-low price we briefly saw in March. An Apple Watch with a Cellular plan means you can text, call, get directions, and play music without your iPhone nearby.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm), 2022: was $399 now $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Amazon has the best-selling smartwatch on sale for $329, which is the best deal you can find right now and just $8 more than the record-low price.

See more of today's best Apple Watch 8 deals, and if you're interested in older models, you can see the best Apple Watch deals and more wearable discounts with our best smartwatch sales page.



You can also shop for more bargains with our 2023 Mother's Day sales roundup, and look forward to the Memorial Day sales event.