Presidents' Day sales are live - here are the 9 best TV deals so far

Presidents' Day sales mean fantastic deals on TVs with huge savings on a range of beautiful displays from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more. If you're looking for the best of the best, we've rounded up the top nine Presidents' Day TV sales we've spotted so far.



The Presidents' Day sales event is a great opportunity to grab a cheap TV, and our list includes everything from a high-end QLED display to a big-screen budget set, with prices starting at just $209.99 from retailers including Best Buy, Walmart, Samsung, and Amazon.



Some highlights from our list include our best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED, on sale for a new record-low price of $1,598.50 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99), Amazon's highly-rated 75-inch Omni Series TV marked down to just $719.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,049.99) and Samsung's stunning 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for $1,199.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,499.99).



See more of the best Presidents' Day TV sales below, most of which include record-low prices, so you know you're grabbing a genuine bargain. You can also check out our main Presidents' Day sales guide with more of today's top offers around the web.

Presidents' Day sales: today's 9 best TV deals

(opens in new tab) 1. LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,599.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Today's best Presidents' Day deal is the stunning 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV on sale for a new record-low price of $1,599.99 at Walmart. Praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review – and rated as our best TV – the LG TV packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this Presidents' Day deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) 2. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $719.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a big-screen TV with a small price tag in today's Presidents' Day sales, you can get the highly-rated 75-inch Amazon Omni Series TV on sale for $719.99. You're getting the Fire TV on board to make it fast and easy to find whatever you want on all the major streaming services. This is a great, simple, all-in-one TV and is now at a fantastic price.

(opens in new tab) 3. Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,699 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung’s first range of OLED TVs is very impressive, utilizing the vivid color accuracy and contrast of OLED panels, the brightness of QLED technology, and a beautifully slim design. The S95B is very good, and this $500 discount on a brand-new television is a shoo-in for one of the best Presidents' Day TV deals currently going.

(opens in new tab) 4. Hisense 58-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $338 now $298 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a budget set in today's Presidents' Day sales, Walmart has this 58-inch Hisense TV on sale for just $298. A fantastic value, you're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution, compatibility with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

(opens in new tab) 5. Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $799.99 now $679.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Presidents' Day sale has this entry-level 75-inch 4K TV down to just $679.99. A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this 4K UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) 6. Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Presidents' Day sale includes the best-selling 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for $1,199.99, thanks to today's $300 discount. The gorgeous display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

(opens in new tab) 7. TCL 65-inch 4-Series 4K Roku TV: was $429.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A 65-inch 4K TV for under $400 is unheard of, which is why this TCL 65-inch 4K Roku TV for just $399.99 is such a great deal. TCL's 2022 4 Series TV supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Digital+ audio – plus, you get a voice remote and built-in Roku TV to access all top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video.

(opens in new tab) 8. Samsung 65-inch QN90B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant and crisp picture quality and smart TV capabilities, and in our review of the QN90B Series, we loved its premium features at a reasonable price compared to its competitors. This 65-inch model is on sale for $1,699.99, thanks to today's whopping $900 discount.

(opens in new tab) 9. Insignia 43-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $209.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Our cheapest Presidents' Day TV deal is the best-selling Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a stunningly low price of just $209.99. You're getting the Fire TV operating system, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and a handy Alexa voice remote.

More Presidents' Day sales

See more of the best cheap TV deals happening now, and if you're looking for a more premium display, you can see our best OLED TV deals roundup.