Moto Insta-Share Projetor: the coolest Moto Z Mod is half off right now

Motorola's Moto Z line of smartphones were some of the first and only modular smartphones that introduced us to Moto Mods. To this day the Moto Insta-Share Projector is still easily coolest and priciest Moto Mod, but now it's almost half off right now for Amazon Prime Day.

The Moto Insta-Share Projector normally costs $299, but the current discount has it all the way down to $153 right now. That makes it not just cheaper than usual, but even affordable as far as small projectors go.

The Insta-Share Projector is capable of projecting up to a 70-inch image, but it doesn't take up nearly the space of a 70-inch TV, and it's much easier to carry around. If you want a way to share your smartphone screen, this is one of the most effective options out there.

While this deal may be most appealing to current Moto Z owners, you shouldn't feel left out if you don't own one yet. There Moto Z Play supports this mod and is available for $264 from Amazon right now, and a standard Moto Z is just $304. Amazon also has the Moto Z3 Play for $50 off and is throwing in a free Moto Smart Speaker mod.