MacBook Pro 14 gets huge $400 price cut with Best Buy's early Black Friday deals

By Alex Whitelock
published

One MacBook deal that's worth checking out early

MacBook Pro 14 on peach background with lowest price text overlay
The excellent Apple MacBook Pro 14 is sitting at just $1,599 (was $1,999) (opens in new tab) thanks to Best Buy's early Black Friday deals today.

This is a match for the lowest price yet on this stunning ultrabook and well worth checking out if you're looking forward to this year's Black Friday MacBook deals. While it's not a record-beating discount, Best Buy has a price-match guarantee for its Black Friday deals this year, which means you won't be undercut if the retailer (or any other) goes any lower over the big day itself next month.

This $400-off deal offsets the main disadvantage of the MacBook Pro 14 - namely, its absolutely eye-watering price. While we still wouldn't recommend it for those on a budget (check out the MacBook Air M1 for $899 (opens in new tab) instead), it's an absolutely fantastic buy for intensive creative work, professionals, or anyone who can wring the most out of its super powerful M2 chip. As always with Apple ultrabooks, you're getting a fantastic mix of power, portability, and battery life in a premium package here.

Black Friday MacBook Pro 14 deal at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M1 Pro): $1,999 $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $400 - This huge early Black Friday deal at Best Buy brings the stunning MacBook Pro 14 down to its lowest-ever price. While still a little on the pricey side, this machine is a fantastic option for creative and productivity applications thanks to its combination of a powerful M1 Pro processor, gorgeous display, and fantastic premium design.

