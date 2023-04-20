LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV is more affordable than ever – get it while you can

LG C2 65-Inch OLED 4K TV (opens in new tab)

Was: $2,099.99

Now: $1,396.99 at Amazon

Key features: 65-inch screen, 4K OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 120Hz, WebOS 22

Product launched: April 2022

Price history: Amazon dropped the 65-inch model down to $1,549 last week, which was an impressive price cut and a new record-low, as the TV has been sitting at $1,600 for the better part of the year. Today's deal brings the price down to $1,396.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,396.99 | Walmart: $1,538.99 | Best Buy: $1,599.99 | Target: $1,699.99

Reviews consensus: Rated as our best TV, the LG C2 OLED earned five stars in our review thanks to its excellent picture quality, slim design, and comprehensive smart capabilities. While there are higher-end panels available, The LG C2 tops our list because it's not only an excellent TV but also reasonably priced, making it terrific value for such a highly-rated OLED TV.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★★ | What Hi-Fi: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best TV, Best OLED TV, Best 65-inch TV, Best LG TV

Buy it if: You want a feature-rich OLED display at a fantastic price. The LG C2 is one of TechRadar's best-selling TVs, and today's deal makes the 65-inch model more affordable than ever, making it a great time to upgrade your home cinema.

Don't buy it if: You want to wait for the 2023 model, the LG C3 OLED, which is available for pre-order right now. It will cost you, though; the LG C3 65-inch TV retails for $2,599.99, a whopping $1,203 more than today's deal on the LG C2.