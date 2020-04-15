Laptop deals: massive savings of up to $300 on your next laptop at Best Buy

We know great laptop deals when we see them, and these massive price cuts from Best Buy are really worth it if you're looking to save on your next every day, homework or gaming laptop.



Want to save some hard-earned cash? Look no further than this ASUS ImagineBook for just $299. For a fraction of the price of a new MacBook, you can grab this lightweight little machine to freely browse, email, or maybe even just stream your favorite shows.

Maybe you've found yourself (like many of us) working from home right now. If your work machine is stuttering and struggling with the multi-tasking grind, then we'd like to point you in the direction of this Lenovo Yoga C740 for just $699.99. With 12GB of RAM and a 10th Gen Core i5 processor - this machine will handle all those spreadsheets and browser tabs with ease.



Gamers, we haven't forgotten about you either. Check out this ASUS Zephyrus G for just $899.99. Packing a Ryzen 7 processor, GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD, this machine will compete with even desktops on graphical output. If you can find a better gaming laptop deal under $1000 then we want to know, because we don't think you'll find one.



The best laptop deals at Best Buy

