Keep an eye on your home for less with this early Prime Day Ring cam deal

Some people hesitate to add outdoor home security because the setup is too difficult. They don't want to run wires outside the home, and they're worried about how to attach cameras to their home. Plus, the products can be pricey, right? Now, just ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the easy-to-install, battery-operated Ring Stick Up Cam is tumbling from $99.99 to $69.99 (opens in new tab).

When TechRadar reviewed the security cam in 2020, we called it a versatile HD security camera because it's ready for indoor or outdoor use and can work wired or via batteries. Plus, the installation is easy and works for most surfaces and situations. The video it captures is decent; the camera makes good use of its fisheye lens to capture as much of your home or backyard as possible. There's no local storage, but you can keep track of what the camera sees via the Ring app.

This isn't the cheapest we've ever seen the Ring Stickup Cam. At one point it was selling for under $60, which means you could wait for Black Friday 2022 for a better sale (though you might be installing it in the cold). There's also a small chance that we'll see an even bigger drop during the full Prime Day event, which kicks off on July 12 and 13.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

(opens in new tab) Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD security camera | was $99.99 | now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This security camera is about as versatile as they get. It works indoors or outdoors and can be wired or battery-operated. Integrates smoothly with the Ring ecosystem. It doesn't have local video storage but for the price, it's a good entry-level security cam.

