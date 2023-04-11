Hide.me VPN's April deal offers huge limited-time savings

Easter has passed and the chocolate might have finished, but the surprises aren't gone just yet. This time, it's a hot Easter VPN deal to come out from the egg.

One of the best VPN services on the market, Hide.me VPN is now offering great value for customers ready to subscribe for its longest plan. The provider has, in fact, cut the price for its 2-year plan, down to just $2.59 a month (opens in new tab).

Not just that, the provider even throws 3 months of FREE protection on top. This means that users can enjoy 27 months of VPN protection for less than $70 all-in.

As this excellent VPN deal was released to celebrate the Easter weekend, we don't know how long it'll remain available. So, if it's appealing to you, you're best off grabbing it before it goes.

Keep scrolling as we explain all the details of this fantastic value Hide.me deal.

Hide.me VPN deal in full:

(opens in new tab) Hide.me VPN | 2-year + 3 months FREE | $2.59 a month (opens in new tab)

In our testing, Hide.me impressed us with its super fast connections speeds and improved streaming unblocking skills. With plenty of reasons to sign up, you can now get 27 months of protection for less than $70 all-in thanks to this Easter VPN deal. To claim the offer, simply follow the link on this page.

Hide.me VPN has increasingly gone up in our estimations following our last round of testing. In part, that's due to its exceptionally fast performance as well as its boosted ability to unblock many of the most popular streaming services.

We're also big fans of its mobile VPN apps, though. Even better, you can even give it a try before you buy thanks to its free VPN plan. Plus, Hide.me also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee period to try out all its premium features risk-free.

Boasting a network of 2,100+ servers across 76 countries, it'll allow you to connect to up to ten devices simultaneously. It's hugely configurable, too, being perfect for both newbies and expert users.

Among its array of features you'll find a kill switch and split tunneling, in addition to its MultiHop VPN and Bolt tool. Hide.me also successfully unblocked Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, and a number of other leading streaming services.

As mentioned before, it's when it comes to connection speeds that the provider really shines. It peaks at 900Mbps last time we checked, second only to Surfshark and TorGuard. That makes Hide.me one fast VPN, and proves itself as a bit of an all-rounder.