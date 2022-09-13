Google Pixel 6A is getting a price drop of over Rs. 16,000 - How to get the discount?

Flipkart will sell you Google Pixel 6A for an effective price of Rs. 27,699. Let us explain how you can get this offer.

Google Pixel 6A was launched back in July and lots of users raised their concerns about the price on social media platforms. Now the phone is getting a price cut for Flipkart's Big Billion days sale, and the phone will be available for a price worth buying in the sale. The phone is now available on Flipkart for the launch price of Rs. 43,999, add it to your wishlist now to get notified of the price drop!

The first thing you'll need is an ICICI bank card or Axis bank card, as the best price for Pixel 6A can be availed using the card offer from these banks.

Big Billion Day sale is coming, and Flipkart has announced the pricing of Pixel 6A for sale to be Rs. 34,199. That is a massive drop of Rs. 9,800 compared to the launch price of Pixel 6A, Rs. 43,999.

Then there is a prepaid discount of Rs. 3,500. A prepaid discount is usually offered for all prepaid payments, including cards and UPI payments. That brings down the price even further to Rs. 30,699.

Next is the card offer for ICICI bank and Axis bank cards, an instant discount of Rs. 3,000. And this makes the price go down even further to Rs. 27,699.

Flipkart hasn't explicitly mentioned Axis or ICICI credit cards in the official tweet or Big Billion Days landing page, so this offer should also stand for debit cards.

As you can see, even if you don't have access to an Axis or ICICI card, you're getting a fantastic deal on Pixel 6A.

Here's the official tweet from Flipkart regarding this deal:

Google Pixel 6a price would make you go 😳🫡🤌 Here's the breakdown: Flipkart Selling Price of Google Pixel 6a: 43,999Special Big Billion Day Price: 34,199Extra Disc on Prepaid Transactions: 3,500Extra Disc on Axis/ICICI Cards: 3,000Net Effective Price: 27,699@madebygoogleSeptember 12, 2022 See more

Slap in the face of early buyers?

What is the point of dropping the price of a phone by a huge margin just after a month? Why couldn’t the company sell the phone for this new price from the start?

This huge price drop is a slap in the face of early adopters of the phone. What did the users gain after paying a huge premium for this phone? Nothing, just the feeling of getting cheated by the brand.

I would be furious if I bought this phone for Rs. 43,999 and saw that it is selling now for more than one-third discount. And I would never be getting a Google phone on the launch, or ever.

LG did this back in the days when it used to regularly launch phones at a high price and drop the price just after a month. One reason that ultimately led to the sad demise of LG phones. If Google continues this, it could face the same fate, too