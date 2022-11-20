The best Black Friday monitor deals: 2K performance at a 1080p price

Whether you're a creative or a 9-5 office worker, it's important to have a high-quality monitor that can handle a wide variety of tasks like conference calls, documents, spreadsheets, editing, and more.

That's why now's the time to take advantage of these excellent Black Friday deals, which will save you up to nearly $300. Featuring a variety of well-known brands and some amazing discounts, our list below highlights the best of the best from this week's deals. One of them is a 43-inch 4K monitor, which should tell you the level of quality to be had with these monitors.

Today's best monitor Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) HP M27ha: was $299 now $164 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Black Friday is always a great time to buy a standard 1080p monitor for the home or office thanks to some incredible discounts like this 45% saving on a 27-inch HP monitor at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) LG 43-inch UltraFine 4K: was $729.99 now $596.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're in need of a 4K ultrawide screen that's perfect for multitasking productivity work, then this is your jam. It's a massive 43-inch that can easily split into four screens, which means you can balance spreadsheets and conference calls while streaming a movie and more.

(opens in new tab) BenQ PD2705U: was $599.99 now $549.99 at BenQ.com (opens in new tab)

If you need a monitor for creative projects like video editing or art, this 4K monitor with 99% sRGB and Rec.709 color spaces is a steal, and the discount is icing on the cake.

(opens in new tab) LG 27UK500-B: was $539 now $246 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Get more than 50% off this 27-inch premium 4K creative monitor at Walmart for Black Friday and take advantage of sRGB 98% color coverage, making it great for web design work.

(opens in new tab) LG 34-inch IPS LED UltraWide: was $329.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This is a solid all-around monitor for a variety of needs. Whether you're gaming, working on spreadsheets or creative projects, or watching movies, it boasts a 100Hz refresh rate that's good for most non-competitive gaming as well as an sRGB 99% Color Gamut with VESA Display HDR 400 for creative work.

Most Black Friday deals offer savings of about $30-$50 on average, while the lowest savings here is $50 and the highest is almost $300. And these are strong name brand monitors like LG, HP, and BenQ, which ensures you're getting a high-quality product along with these incredible savings.

