Beer and wine delivery: these online alcohol delivery services are still running

Beer and wine delivery searches have spiked this week. Happily, it's still possible to order alcohol online, but not all retailers have been able to keep up with demand - so we've searched high and low to find the best alcohol delivery services that still have stock for your Friday-night revelry. Whether you're partial to the odd craft beer or the finest wines known to humanity, we've rounded up what we think are the best alcohol delivery services available in the US and UK today. So, fear not, if you're planning on having that Friday night skype get together with your friends, we've got you covered right here.

We're covering beers, wines, and liquors in this article, focusing on what retailers offer the best deals, savings, and quickest delivery. So, despite many of us being driven inside and many retailers being disrupted, we can still get together (over skype) and enjoy a tipple or two thanks to these great sites, which are still open and yes, still delivering.

The best alcohol delivery in the US

Drizly - Wine, Beer, Liquor - Local alcohol delivery in under 60 minutes

- - Local alcohol delivery in under 60 minutes WSJWine - Wine - Save up to $190 on a 12-bottle box

- - Save up to $190 on a 12-bottle box Winc - Wine - Buy 4 bottles get 50% off

The best alcohol delivery in the UK

Amazon - Wine, Beer, Spirits - Prime delivery on thousands of beverages.

- - Prime delivery on thousands of beverages. The Drink Shop - Wine, Beer, Spirits - 20% off on selected offers

- - 20% off on selected offers Vinatis - Wine - Free delivery on all orders over £150

- - Free delivery on all orders over £150 Beer Hawk - Beer - Free delivery on orders over £50

Looking for some food deliveries? Here are the best online grocery delivery services compared.



Wine and alcohol delivery in the US

Wine, Beer, Liquor | Drizly | Alcohol delivery in under 60 minutes

Drizly is the GrubHub of alcohol. It brings together all your local stores into one handy delivery hub and is really convenient if you need something right now. You'll have to enter your address to see what's available, but there are hundreds of potential options including beer, wine, and liquor - all delivered via your local shops within minutes.

View Deal

Wine | WSJWine | Save up to $190 on a 12-bottle box

If it’s strictly wine you’re after then WSJWine currently has an offer on the introductory 12-Wine box for just $69.99 - throwing in 2 free bottles and stemless glasses. This offer comes with the wine club subscription though, so make sure you cancel it if you just want a one-off box. If you’re just looking for the odd box or two, then they’re also still delivering currently.

View Deal

Wine | Winc | Buy 4 bottles get 50% off

Winc is an online retailer that lets you choose between one-off purchases and monthly subscription service - starting at three bottles for $39, plus $9 shipping. The unique selling point for Winc is their custom taste profiling - where they'll recommend wines based on a quick preference quiz. If you're interested in becoming a member you can get $20 off your first shipment of 4 bottles though you can still get one-off deliveries if needed.

View Deal

Wine and alcohol delivery in the UK

Wine, Beer, Spirits | Amazon UK | Browse the whole range here

Amazon aren't just a tech and book retailer - They've got a whole grocery section that includes a massive range of alcoholic beverages. What sets Amazon apart from other retailers is their prime delivery of course - perfect if you need a to get your hands on a bottle or keg in double-quick time.

View Deal

Wine, Beer, Spirits | The Drink Shop | 20% off on selected offers

Good news Friday night revelers - The Drink Shop is still open, offering 20% off on selected boozes, and yes, still delivering. Head over to their store page now to check out their selections on lagers, ciders, wines, spirits, mixers and everything in between.

View Deal

Wine | Vinatis | Free delivery on all orders over £150

Wine retailer Vinatis is currently offering free delivery on all orders over £150 as well as discounts of up to 28% on select bottles over in their flash sale. They've got a wide range of whites, reds, roses and sparkling wines in stock today and are also offering a £5 off voucher if you sign up for their newsletter.

View Deal

Beer | Beer Hawk | Free delivery on orders over £50

If you're a beer aficionado then look no further than Beer Hawk - currently your best bet if you're looking for a keg or the latest craft beers. This retailer is currently donating £1 of every order to support hospitality workers affected by pub and bar closures brought about by the COVID-19 crisis - even more reason to browse their excellent selection.

View Deal

Still looking? We've got some other great alcohol delivery services to consider in the UK right here.

Majestic - Wines -Currently not taking orders due to demand.

- -Currently not taking orders due to demand. Honest Brew - Beers - Free delivery on all orders over £50.

- - Free delivery on all orders over £50. Beelivery - Beers - Fast takeaway delivery from your local newsagents.

- - Fast takeaway delivery from your local newsagents. Flavourly - Beers - Craft beer with 48hr delivery.