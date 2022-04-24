Apple's cheapest smartwatch drops to just $229 at Amazon

Apple's cheapest smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE, just dropped to $229 (was $279) at Amazon. That's the best deal we've seen all year and just $10 more than the record-low price.



The Apple Watch SE shares many of the same features as the Apple Watch 7 but sits at a much cheaper price. While the SE lacks the always-on display and ECG app, the smartwatch tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected with the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



Apple's latest smartwatch, the Series 7, currently retails for $329 - a whopping $100 more than today's deal on the Apple Watch SE. Amazon's offer applies to the Black sports band, and the smartwatch is in stock and ready to ship.



Apple Watch SE deal

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $229 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon has the Apple Watch SE on sale for just $229. That's the best deal we've seen all year and just $10 more than the record-low price. Today's offer applies to the Black sports band, and the smartwatch is in stock and ready to ship.

More Apple Watch deals

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch deals and sales, and you can see the best Apple Watch 7 prices and deals that are happening right now.



You can also see more bargains with our guide to the best Memorial Day sales of 2022.