Apple back to school sale is now live: save on MacBooks, iPads, plus $150 gift cards

Apple has already launched its big Back to School sale this week, with the official store offering discounts across MacBooks, iPads, and Macs, plus gift cards of up to $150.

I know what you're thinking - Yes, it's June, but Apple has seemingly launched its big sale a month early compared to last year - hot off the heels of the annual WWDC 2023 event. It may be a little early to think about sending the kids back to school, but these discounts are open to anyone eligible for an education discount - and they're likely to remain available until September.

Generally speaking, Apple's discounted prices are incredibly competitive this week and, in some cases, a match for the lowest we've seen from other retailers like Amazon. That's not the case across the board (sometimes Amazon is cheaper), but you won't find the included gift cards of up to $150 in value anywhere else this week. Plus, Apple has a trade-in program that you can use to get even more off your iPad or MacBook if you have an eligible old product to hand over.

If you're wondering what models to check out, we've listed the best deals in the Apple Back to School sale below, including record-low prices on highly reviewed products here at TechRadar.

Apple Back to School overview

Apple Back to School sale: best deals

MacBook Air 13 M2 (256GB): was $1,199 now $999, plus $150 gift card at Apple

This is a superb deal on the latest 13-inch MacBook Air, as not only do you get a hefty gift card, but you're paying the lowest price yet for this entry-level model. Our Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) review awarded this one four and half stars out of five, praising the great design upgrades, performance, and battery life. Overall, this is a superb choice for students who don't want to spend crazy amounts on a MacBook. You can also get a significant discount on the 512GB storage variant, which is retailing for $1,299 (was $1,499). Alternatively, we'd also recommend the older 2020 Apple MacBook Air M1 from Amazon for $799 since that model is still a steal at that price (and it holds up great in 2023).

MacBook Air 15 M2 (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199, plus $150 gift card at Apple

The brand-new Apple MacBook Air 15 M2 has literally just been announced, but it's already been listed with a $100 discount and a gift card thanks to the Apple Back to School sale. Preorders are now currently open for a June 13th release date for this model, which is essentially an 'upscaled' version of the above 13-inch model. We haven't tested this one yet here at TechRadar, but we're expecting more of the same - namely, an excellent design, display, and almost unbeatable battery life for a laptop.

MacBook Pro 13 M2 (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099, plus $150 gift card at Apple

Today's Back to School discount on the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro is a match for the lowest we've seen from Amazon and other retailers - not bad considering you're also getting that gift card thrown in as a bonus. Our Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022) review praised this model, especially its blazingly quick M2 chipset. While it's not our favorite MacBook in the lineup, it's a good choice for those who need a good mix of power and portability.

Mac Mini M2 (256GB): was $599 now $499 at Apple

Easily the cheapest way to get your hands on some speedy Apple silicon, this discount on the Mac Mini M2 matches the lowest prices we've seen from Amazon and the like. Our Apple Mac mini (2023) review awarded this fantastic little machine five stars out of five, and it's a great low-cost (yet powerful) option for students who want a cheap Mac setup for the form. Another great deal for the Mac Mini is the high-end 512GB model with the M2 chip, which is currently at $1,199 - again, the lowest price yet.

iPad Air M1 (64GB): was $599 now $549, plus $100 gift card at Apple

Discounts on the cheaper iPads are conspicuously missing in the Apple Back to School sale, but you can get a great deal on the latest mid-range iPad Air M1. We've seen the baseline 64GB storage model go for as low as $499 at Amazon previously, but the $100 gift card arguably makes this one better value if you want more Apple gear. Our iPad Air (2022) review again praised this model, especially its excellent design and performance, and while it's pricier than the previous iPad Air iterations, it's definitely a good choice for a premium tablet.

iPad Pro 11 M2 (128GB): was $799 now $749, plus $100 gift card at Apple

And finally, those on the hunt for a powerful tablet will definitely want to check out today's deal on the excellent iPad Pro M2 models. The best bang for the buck model in the range is the baseline 11-inch 128GB model, which has been $20 cheaper than at other retailers, but does include a very handy $100 gift card, really adding to the value. Our iPad Pro (2022) review gave the 12.9-inch model four and a half stars out of five when we tested it last year, praising its incredible performance and unbeatable display. Overall, it's a niche buy but one that will appeal to power users who can make the most of Apple's excellent selection of tablet apps.

See more laptop offers with our roundup of the best laptop deals, and you can see more of the best MacBook deals that are happening now.



You can also see the best Father's Day sales happening right now.