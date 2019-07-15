AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X gets its price slashed on Amazon Prime Day

Trending

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X
Image credit: TechRadar
(Image credit: Future)

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X is an excellent processor for one reason, and one reason alone: it serves as a brilliant and affordable entry into the world of HEDT computing. And, during Amazon Prime Day, it's never been more affordable to build yourself a healthy workstation. 

During Amazon Prime Day, you can score a whopping 61% off of this 12-core, 24-thread monster of a processor, bringing the price down from $649 to $253. That's less than an entry-level mainstream processor. At this price, there's no reason not to make a high-end desktop system. 

And, while some people may point at the recently-released AMD Ryzen 9 3900X as a mainstream answer to the 12-core 24-thread question, there are certain things that Threadripper supports that Ryzen 3rd Generation just doesnt.

For one, you're getting quad-channel memory support, with support for up to 2TB of RAM. Now, most people won't ever need that much memory, but being able to slot in 8 32GB RAM modules for a total of 256GB of RAM would make for a productivity behemoth.

So, if you're planning on building yourself a workstation, and were just looking for an affordable HEDT chip to get started, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to jump on it.

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X $649 $253 at Amazon
If you're looking to upgrade to the TR4 HEDT platform, there's never been a better time. This 12-core, 24-thread powerhouse of a processor is now cheaper than a mid-range mainstream chip. You don't want to miss this 61% off Amazon Prime Day deal.


