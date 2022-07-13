AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU hits lowest ever price with this Prime Day beating discount

AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900X processor is benefiting from a massive discount right now, with $200 off at Walmart.

Remember, this is a 12-core (24-thread) Ryzen CPU which can now be had for $350 (opens in new tab), when the recommended retail price is $550. With 37% lopped off that MSRP, it’s a steal for those looking for a truly powerful current-gen CPU, and particularly something heavyweight for tasks requiring real multi-core muscle (which of course includes some of the more demanding games out there).

In fact, Amazon has had its CPU thunder stolen with this price reduction, because while the retail giant dropped the 5900X down to $365 for Prime Day, Walmart has bettered this by $15. And furthermore, the 12-core Ryzen processor has sold out at Amazon anyway, so you can’t get it anymore (there is, however, still stock for buyers in the UK who have stumbled onto this page, and want to avail themselves of a still substantial 26% discount (opens in new tab) for the 5900X).

Needless to say, at $350, it’ll be no surprise to see Walmart’s stock of the Ryzen 9 5900X processor disappear pretty quickly. Even though Ryzen 7000 CPUs may not be all that far off, with the expectation that they’ll debut later in 2022, obviously they won’t be priced anything like as keenly as this (and we don’t even know for sure which models will arrive first, if you want a beefier chip). Plus, don’t forget, those next-gen processors will require a new motherboard as AMD Zen 4 chips employ a different socket, so there’ll be extra cost considerations for would-be upgraders, too.

If you don’t feel the need to splash out on a CPU with this many cores, then head on over to our Prime Day processor deals page for some serious bargains on a whole range of both AMD and Intel silicon. Spoiler alert: there’s another steal of a purchase on a mid-range Core i5 Alder Lake CPU for those whose budgets are tighter than that required for the 5900X.

