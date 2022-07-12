What chip shortage? Prime Day processor deals on Intel and AMD are here

It's not everyday that you get an Amazon Prime Day processor deal, but that day is today.

With savings on both Intel and AMD chips, including some of the best processors available on the market, this is a dream sale for PC builders out there who have been waiting for the price of these processors to come down.

From the Intel Core i5-12500K to the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, there are processors here for every type of build, all for some crazy low prices this Prime Day.

Today's best Prime Day processor deals

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i5-12600KF Desktop Processor $311 $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $82.25 - It's not everyday that one of the best processors ever made gets this big of a price cut. If you're a PC builder looking to upgrade or build a whole new rig, this CPU is definitely a great one to build a system around.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 9 5900X $569 $364.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $205 - Arguably the second best processor on the consumer market after the i9-12900K, the Ryzen 9 5900X offers incredible value even at full retail price, so getting it for 36% off makes this 12-core beast of a processor even better.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop Processor $389 $301.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $88 - When we reviewed the i9-11900K, we really didn't think it was that much of improvement over the 10th-gen chip it replaced, so the high MSRP really recommended against buying it. But now with this Prime Day deal, you can take 23% off the price, making this a much better value that is worth snatching up.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X desktop processor $449 $274 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $175 - The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is an 8-core, 16-thread processor that we called the best gaming CPU when it launched in 2020, and it's still one of the best processors you can get even two years later, making this 39% discount off its list price an absolute steal.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i5-11600KF desktop processor $209 $178 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $31 - While Intel Alder Lake is getting a lot of attention, last generation's processors are getting a healthy price cut, including this $31 discount on arguably the best processor by value of the entire 11th-gen Intel lineup.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5700X desktop processor $299 $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X isn't as robust as the Ryzen 7 5800X, but it's still a powerful chip in its own right, capable of plowing through multitask-heavy workloads with relative ease thanks to its 8 cores and 16 threads.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i7-10700K Desktop Processor $387 $259 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $127 - The Core i7-10700K is a powerful 8-core processor with speeds up to 5.1GHz, making it a fantastic processor for a new gaming PC build, and you can save big with this Amazon Prime Day deal and put some of that money towards a new graphics card to go with it.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i3-10100 Desktop Processor $122 $95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $27 - If you're looking to build a low profile or budget PC this year, the Core i3-10100 is a great processor to build around, and right now it's 22% off at Amazon for Prime Day.

