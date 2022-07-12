What chip shortage? Prime Day processor deals on Intel and AMD are here

It's not everyday that you get an Amazon Prime Day processor deal, but that day is today.
With savings on both Intel and AMD chips, including some of the best processors available on the market, this is a dream sale for PC builders out there who have been waiting for the price of these processors to come down.
From the Intel Core i5-12500K to the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, there are processors here for every type of build, all for some crazy low prices this Prime Day.
(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Prime Day processor deals
Intel Core i5-12600KF Desktop Processor
$311 $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $82.25 - It's not everyday that one of the best processors ever made gets this big of a price cut. If you're a PC builder looking to upgrade or build a whole new rig, this CPU is definitely a great one to build a system around.
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
$569 $364.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $205 - Arguably the second best processor on the consumer market after the i9-12900K, the Ryzen 9 5900X offers incredible value even at full retail price, so getting it for 36% off makes this 12-core beast of a processor even better.
Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop Processor
$389 $301.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $88 - When we reviewed the i9-11900K, we really didn't think it was that much of improvement over the 10th-gen chip it replaced, so the high MSRP really recommended against buying it. But now with this Prime Day deal, you can take 23% off the price, making this a much better value that is worth snatching up.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X desktop processor
$449 $274 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $175 - The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is an 8-core, 16-thread processor that we called the best gaming CPU when it launched in 2020, and it's still one of the best processors you can get even two years later, making this 39% discount off its list price an absolute steal.
Intel Core i5-11600KF desktop processor
$209 $178 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $31 - While Intel Alder Lake is getting a lot of attention, last generation's processors are getting a healthy price cut, including this $31 discount on arguably the best processor by value of the entire 11th-gen Intel lineup.
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X desktop processor
$299 $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $50 - The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X isn't as robust as the Ryzen 7 5800X, but it's still a powerful chip in its own right, capable of plowing through multitask-heavy workloads with relative ease thanks to its 8 cores and 16 threads.
Intel Core i7-10700K Desktop Processor
$387 $259 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $127 - The Core i7-10700K is a powerful 8-core processor with speeds up to 5.1GHz, making it a fantastic processor for a new gaming PC build, and you can save big with this Amazon Prime Day deal and put some of that money towards a new graphics card to go with it.
Intel Core i3-10100 Desktop Processor
$122 $95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $27 - If you're looking to build a low profile or budget PC this year, the Core i3-10100 is a great processor to build around, and right now it's 22% off at Amazon for Prime Day.
Intel Core i5-10600K Desktop Processor
$263 $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $104 - The 10th-gen Intel Core processor series is one of the best that Intel ever put out, and right now you can get this 10th-Gen Core i5 unlocked desktop CPU for nearly 40% off on during the Amazon Prime Day sale (opens in new tab).
More processor deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for [product] around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More Prime Day deals in the US
- Alexa devices: Fire TV Sticks from $12 and more (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: 50% off sneakers and sportswear (opens in new tab)
- Apple: Apple Watch 7 at cheapest price yet (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: backpacks and stationery discounts (opens in new tab)
- Cell phones: $100 off the Google Pixel 6 (opens in new tab)
- College essentials: bedding, decor and cleaning sale (opens in new tab)
- Cooling: portable fans from $16.99 (opens in new tab)
- Fashion: 66% off clothing, shoes and jewelry (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: up to 40% off coffee and food essentials (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: up to $125 off Sony headphones and earbuds (opens in new tab)
- Home: Levoit Air Purifier for $42.49 (opens in new tab)
- Instant Pot: up to 29% off (opens in new tab)
- Kindle: up to 50% off ereader bundles (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen: up to $120 off blenders, coffee makers and more (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: $200 off 14-inch MacBook Pro (opens in new tab)
- Mattresses: $490 off Casper mattresses (opens in new tab)
- PS5: register for the next PS5 restock (opens in new tab)
- Security: Blink Home Security bundles from $44.99 (opens in new tab)
- Smart home: Echo Show 5 smart display for $34.99 (opens in new tab)
- Smartwatch: Amazon Halo View up to 55% off (opens in new tab)
- Speakers: JBL portable speakers from $29.95 (opens in new tab)
- Storage: up to 39% off Samsung SSDs (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 - save up to $120 (opens in new tab)
- TVs: Smart TVs from $89 (opens in new tab)
- Vacuums: save on Shark, iRobot and Bissell (opens in new tab)
More Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon devices: up to 65% off Echo Dot and Fire TV Cube (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: 30% off some sportswear and trainers (opens in new tab)
- Apple: save up to £150 on iPads and Apple Watches (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: backpacks and stationery from £1.50 (opens in new tab)
- Beauty: save on Rimmel, Revlon, Olay, and more top brands (opens in new tab)
- Coffee machines: starting at just £19 with up to 60% off (opens in new tab)
- Cheap Fire tablets: Amazon Fire tablets starting at £34.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dental: 57% off Oral-B and Philips electric toothbrushes (opens in new tab)
- Fashion: 40% off Vans, Hugo Boss, Wrangler, and other brands (opens in new tab)
- Fire TV Stick: lowest price yet on all models (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: £10 off your first three grocery shops (opens in new tab)
- Grooming & hair care: 60% off Philips, Remmington shavers & straighteners (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: Sony and Bose headphones at lowest-ever prices (opens in new tab)
- Kindle: 25% off Kindle ereader bundles (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: 15% off Microsoft, Huawei, Acer, and Asus laptops (opens in new tab)
- Phones: Google Pixel 6 lowest ever price, OnePlus, Motorola (opens in new tab)
- PS5: Dualsense deals, plus savings on leading games (opens in new tab)
- Security: £180 off Ring Home Security bundles (opens in new tab)
- Smart home: £144 off Ring and Echo bundles (opens in new tab)
- Smartwatch: up to 50% off Garmin watches and trackers (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: 41% off Samsung, Lenovo, and Huawei tablets (opens in new tab)
- Tools: 49% off some Bosch tools and garden items (opens in new tab)
- TVs: 4K TVs starting at just £199 with half-price deals (opens in new tab)
- Vacuums: 35% off Shark cordless vacs (opens in new tab)
- Xbox: Xbox Series X in stock for £449 (opens in new tab)