What chip shortage? Prime Day processor deals on Intel and AMD are here

By published

Get your new build started right

And Intel and AMD chip against a green background
(Image credit: Future)

It's not everyday that you get an Amazon Prime Day processor deal, but that day is today. 

With savings on both Intel and AMD chips, including some of the best processors available on the market, this is a dream sale for PC builders out there who have been waiting for the price of these processors to come down.

From the Intel Core i5-12500K to the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, there are processors here for every type of build, all for some crazy low prices this Prime Day.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Prime Day processor deals

(opens in new tab)

Intel Core i5-12600KF Desktop Processor $311 $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $82.25 - It's not everyday that one of the best processors ever made gets this big of a price cut. If you're a PC builder looking to upgrade or build a whole new rig, this CPU is definitely a great one to build a system around.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X $569 $364.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $205 - Arguably the second best processor on the consumer market after the i9-12900K, the Ryzen 9 5900X offers incredible value even at full retail price, so getting it for 36% off makes this 12-core beast of a processor even better.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop Processor $389 $301.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $88 - When we reviewed the i9-11900K, we really didn't think it was that much of improvement over the 10th-gen chip it replaced, so the high MSRP really recommended against buying it. But now with this Prime Day deal, you can take 23% off the price, making this a much better value that is worth snatching up.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X desktop processor $449 $274 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $175 - The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is an 8-core, 16-thread processor that we called the best gaming CPU when it launched in 2020, and it's still one of the best processors you can get even two years later, making this 39% discount off its list price an absolute steal.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Intel Core i5-11600KF desktop processor $209 $178 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $31 - While Intel Alder Lake is getting a lot of attention, last generation's processors are getting a healthy price cut, including this $31 discount on arguably the best processor by value of the entire 11th-gen Intel lineup.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X desktop processor $299 $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $50 - The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X isn't as robust as the Ryzen 7 5800X, but it's still a powerful chip in its own right, capable of plowing through multitask-heavy workloads with relative ease thanks to its 8 cores and 16 threads.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Intel Core i7-10700K Desktop Processor $387 $259 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $127 - The Core i7-10700K is a powerful 8-core processor with speeds up to 5.1GHz, making it a fantastic processor for a new gaming PC build, and you can save big with this Amazon Prime Day deal and put some of that money towards a new graphics card to go with it.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Intel Core i3-10100 Desktop Processor $122 $95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $27 - If you're looking to build a low profile or budget PC this year, the Core i3-10100 is a great processor to build around, and right now it's 22% off at Amazon for Prime Day.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Intel Core i5-10600K Desktop Processor $263 $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $104 - The 10th-gen Intel Core processor series is one of the best that Intel ever put out, and right now you can get this 10th-Gen Core i5 unlocked desktop CPU for nearly 40% off on during the Amazon Prime Day sale (opens in new tab).

View Deal (opens in new tab)

More processor deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for [product] around the web right here, with offers available in your region. 

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK

John Loeffler
John Loeffler

John (He/Him) is the US Computing Editor here at TechRadar and he is also a programmer, gamer, activist, and Brooklyn College alum currently living in Brooklyn, NY. 


Named by the CTA as a CES 2020 Media Trailblazer for his science and technology reporting, John specializes in all areas of computer science, including industry news, hardware reviews, PC gaming, as well as general science writing and the social impact of the tech industry.


You can find him online on Twitter at @thisdotjohn


Currently playing: EVE Online, Elden Ring.
See more Computing news