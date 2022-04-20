Amazon has a ton of cheap TVs on sale with prices starting at just $149.99

If you're looking to score a cheap TV, then you've come to the right place. Amazon has just released a ton of smart Fire TVs from Insignia and Toshiba, with prices starting at just $149.99. We've combed through Amazon's offers to bring you today's best TV deals below, which include a range of sizes, features, and prices.



Amazon's cheap TV deals include the Fire TV experience, which allows you to stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more. The Fire TVs also feature a handy voice remote with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices.



Shop Amazon's best cheap TV deals below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, and many of today's bargains include record-low prices that we typically see during holiday sale events like Amazon Prime Day.

Today's best cheap TV deals at Amazon

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV: $179.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Today's cheapest TV deal is this Insignia 32-inch TV that's on sale for just $149.99 at Amazon. While the F20-Series display lacks 4K capabilities, the smart TV does include smart capabilities with the Fire operating system and Alexa hands-free control.

Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $289.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Amazon has the 2021 Toshiba Fire TV marked down to $249.99 - the cheapest price we've seen all year. Packed with premium features, the 2021 set includes Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Fire operating system for seamless streaming.

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Our favorite cheap TV deal from Amazon is this 50-inch 4K smart TV from Insignia on sale for a record-low price of $299.99. The 2021 50-inch TV includes the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa.

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $829.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $330 - Amazon has the 2021 65-inch Omni Series TV on sale for a record-low price of $499.99 thanks to today's massive $330 discount. The 4K Ultra HD TV includes Dolby Vision, HDR 10, the Fire TV operating system for seamless streaming, and works with Alexa for hands-free control.

Toshiba 65-inch M550 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99 $639.99 at Amazon

Save $360 - This 65-inch 4K Fire TV from Toshiba is getting a massive $360 discount at Amazon's sale, which brings the price down to a record-low of $639.99. The 2021 display comes with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, DTS Virtual: X, the Fire OS, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2020): $649.99 $579.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - If you're looking for a cheap big-screen TV, Amazon has the 2020 Insignia 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $579.99. An incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV, the Insignia set includes smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control and DTS Studio Sound for an immersive audio experience.

Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $899.99 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - This Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for $749.99, thanks to Amazon's $150 discount. The 2021 TV features an Alexa voice remote and the Fire TV OS and includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and DTS Virtual: X for a premium picture experience.

You can see more of the best cheap TV deals and sales, and if you're looking for more bargains you can see the best Mother's Day sales and upcoming Memorial Day sales.