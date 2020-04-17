AirPods deal: the latest model Apple AirPods hit lowest prices since Black Friday

Cheap AirPods deals are hard to find but Amazon and B&H Photo have decided to spoil us this week, offering their lowest ever prices in on a range of AirPods deals in the UK and US.

The second-generation AirPods are on sale for £119 (was £159) on Amazon UK, while the wireless charger equipped AirPods are now $169.95 (was $199) B&H Photo - one of their lowest prices ever.

These AirPods haven't been discounted this much since Black Friday so If you've been looking for some cheap AirPods for a while, now's a great time to stave off those lockdown blues and treat yourself.

The second-generation Apple Airpods were released in 2019 and quickly became one of the most sought after pieces of tech around. Not only are they (arguably) one of the most stylish wireless earbuds available, they offer seamless integration with iOS devices, innovative tap gesture controls, and a capable, lively sound. They're a perfect companion to any iPhone or Apple Watch, great for exercise or just chilling, and now of course, at some of their lowest ever prices.

Outside the UK and US? No worries, we've included the best Apple Airpods deals in your region just below.



The best Apple AirPods deals in the UK and US

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case | £159 £119 at Amazon UK

This is the cheapest we've seen these awesome second generation Airpods go for in a while, with a total saving of £40. Enjoy rich audio quality, super-speedy charging, and seamless integration with all your Apple devices. No other retailer has price matched yet and the wireless charging case variants have already sold out, so we'd act quickly if you want some cheap AirPods this week.

Apple Airpods (2019) Wireless charging case | $199 $169.95 at B&H Photo

Save $30 on this sure-to-go fast AirPods deal at B&H Photo this week, now at one of their lowest ever prices. With this upgraded case, you'll be able to charge wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat as well as enjoy the standard AirPods selling points - excellent sound quality, seamless iOS device integration, and an extremely comfortable fit. You can also pick up the non-wireless charging case model here for just $139.

Apple AirPods Pro | Now $249 at Best Buy

If you're serious about your noise-canceling and have a little bit of extra cash to spend then we'd consider these AirPods Pro at Best Buy. While you won't be saving any big bucks here, you'll still be picking up some of the very best, TechRadar approved, luxury wireless earbuds on the market today.

We've got loads more Apple AirPods deals right here at TechRadar, so head on over if you're looking for something else or want to shop around. Looking for some over ears or something a little cheaper? Head over to our Beats headphone deals page where we'll look at Apple's other excellent headphone range.