Act fast! Secret Amazon sale slashes $60 off the Apple Watch 8

The Apple Watch 8 is Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, and thanks to a secret sale at Amazon, you can snag an impressive discount. The retail giant has the best-selling Apple Watch 8 on sale for $329 (opens in new tab) (was $389), which is just $7 more than the record-low we briefly saw earlier this month. To see the sale price, you'll just need to add the Apple Watch 8 to your cart, where you'll see the discount applied at checkout.



Released last year, the Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy thanks to new health and safety features such as crash and fall detection, and a temperature sensor that provides helpful insights into your health. You're also getting all the fantastic Apple Watch features from the Series 7, including the Always-On display, activity and sleep tracking, an ECG app, and an impressive all-day battery life.



Today's limited-time offer from Amazon applies to the Apple Watch 8 with a Midnight sport band, which is the most popular model and rarely in stock at Amazon when discounted at this price. It's the best deal you can find when compared to other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, and just $7 shy of the lowest-ever price.

Today's best Apple Watch deal

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $389 now $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

More Apple Watch deals

