Walmart's 'Big Save' Prime Day sale is live: here are the best deals so far

Walmart's rival Prime Day sale is live with fantastic deals that you can shop today. The retail giant is trying to compete with the Amazon Prime Day sale by launching its sale two days earlier and offerring can't-be-missed bargains in a slew of categories.

We've rounded up the best Walmart Prime Day deal highlights in multiple categories for you below, or you can use the link above to head straight over to the full sale selection.



Walmart's best Big Sale offers include the JVC 55-inch HDR Roku Smart TV on sale for just $248, the Beats Solo Pro headphones marked down to a record-low price of $199, and the Acer Chromebook on sale for $549.99 (was $419). Walmart's rival Prime Day deals also include price cuts on popular appliances like the best-selling Instant Pot and a refurbished Dyson V8 Animal vacuum on sale for $199.



This sale event comes just weeks after the launch of the Walmart Plus program - a direct Amazon Prime competitor. For $12.98 a month (or $98 a year), Walmart offers unlimited free delivery, cheaper gas prices, and other in-store benefits. But unlike Prime Day, you don't have to be a paying subscriber to shop Walmart's Big Save sale. These stellar deals are for everyone.

The best Walmart Big Save deals

Walmart Big Save TV deals

JVC 50-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $259.99 $218 at Walmart

This cheap TV will be sure to go fast! Walmart has the JVC 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $218 during Walmart's Big Save sale event. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.View Deal

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV: $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, get the Sceptre 50-inch TV on sale for just $199.99 at Walmart. While the Ultra HD TV lacks smart capabilities, it includes three HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

JVC 55-inch HDR Roku Smart TV: $399.99 $248 at Walmart

The budget JVC TV is a fantastic option if you're looking for a mid-size TV with smart capabilities. The 55-inch TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and more. The 55-inch TV is on sale for just $248 at Walmart's Big Save sale.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $599.99 $398 at Walmart

An incredible deal! You can get the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $398 at Walmart. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology. Walmart is definitely looking to compete with Prime Day deals over this one.

View Deal

Walmart Big Save laptop deals

Asus C423 14-inch Chromebook: $269 at Walmart

Pick up the super cheap, super reliable Asus C423 Chromebook for $269 at Walmart this week. You're getting an Intel Celeron N3350 processor in here, with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage as well.

View Deal

Motile 14-inch laptop: $599 $359 at Walmart

Save $140 on the Motile 14-inch laptop at Walmart - an excellent computer that packs a good amount of power into its price tag. You're picking up an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, Radeon Vega 3 graphics, 4GB RAM, a 128GB SSD, and THX audio in this machine.

View Deal

Acer Chromebook 715 15.6-inch Chromebook: $549.99 $419 at Walmart

There's a $130 discount on this Acer Chromebook in the early Big Save sales, leaving us with a fantastic $419 price point overall. That's great value for a full-sized display on a Chromebook, and you're also picking up 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage as well.

View Deal

HP 14 laptop: $575 at Walmart

The Walmart Big Save sale has a $575 price tag on this mid-range configuration of the HP 14 laptop. That's great value considering there's 8GB RAM with 16GB Intel Optane memory in here, as well as a 256GB SSD and the latest 10th generation i5 processor.

View Deal

Walmart Big Save Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 at Walmart

You'll find a range of Nintendo Switch Lite consoles available at Walmart right now - an excellent move away from the stock shortages we've been seeing over the last few months.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch: $299 at Walmart

If you don't want to wait you'll also find the Nintendo Switch in stock at Walmart - that's great news that hopefully spells the end of this troublesome period for Switch shoppers.

View Deal

Walmart Big Save smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 $169 at Walmart

Walmart has matched Amazon's lowest ever price for the Apple Watch Series 3 in its Big Save sale - a sure sign it's going after those lucrative Prime Day deals. This is an excellent price for a luxury smartwatch that can still keep up with all the latest updates.

View Deal

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch $299 $189.99 at Walmart

Early Walmart Big Save sales are offering the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch for just $189.99 right now. The water-resistant fitness tracker includes GPS technology and tracks heart rate, activity, sleep, and calories burned.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: $429 $399 at Walmart

In another Prime Day price match, Walmart is offering the brand new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for $30 off its MSRP. That's an excellent early saving on the latest release.

View Deal

Walmart Big Save headphone deals

Apple AirPods 2019: $144 $129 at Walmart

Save on the standard second generation AirPods at Walmart this week, with a $129 price courtesy of a $15 discount.

View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $299.9 5 $159.99 at Walmart

Save $140 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones at Walmart. The on-ear headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use and feature Bluetooth technology so you can connect with your device for wireless listening.

View Deal

Beats Solo Pro wireless noise canceling headphones: $299.95 $199.95 at Walmart

You'll find certain color variants of the Beats Solo Pro noise canceling headphones available for $100 less this week at Walmart. That means you can take advantage of H1 chip connectivity with iPhone and pick up some excellent audio for less.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Walmart

Walmart has also price matched Amazon's record-low price of $199 on the AirPods Pro. Coming in with a $50 discount, this is a great price on the premium ANC buds.

View Deal

Walmart Big Save smart home deals

Google Home Smart Speaker $129 $99 at Walmart

This larger version has a louder speaker and the audio range is a bit more nuanced than the Mini. If you're going to play a lot of music, it's worth spending a bit more on this version. Currently out of stock, but check back soon.

View Deal

Google Nest Hub $149 $89.98 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can get the Google Nest Hub for $89.98. The smart hub display can control smart home devices (like the Nest) and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news and more.

View Deal

Google Home Max $399 $299 at Walmart

The Google Home Max is much bigger than any other Google home speaker and is capable of really filling the room with sound. And we mean that too as the speakers react to the size and shape of a room to give you the best sound. Get it on sale right now for $299.

View Deal

Walmart vacuum deals

Bissell PowerForce PowerBrush Carpet Cleaner: $119 $79 at Walmart

You can save $50 on the Bissell PowerForce carpet cleaner at Walmart. The lightweight vacuum features the powerful Bissell oxy-based formula to remove stains like coffee, wine, grape juice, and pet stains.

View Deal

Shark ION RV700 robot vacuum | $299 $173 at Walmart

The Shark ION robot vacuum is a super cheap automatic cleaner capable of smart navigation systems and remote scheduling. Plus, you're saving $100 in the Walmart Big Save sales. Currently out of stock, but check back soon.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $244 at Walmart

Always a best-seller, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $244 in its Big Save deals. The powerful robot vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the compatible app allows you to clean and schedule from anywhere.

View Deal

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaning System: $449 $193.31 at Walmart

Get the powerful Shark Ion robot vacuum on sale for $193.31 at Walmart. The robot vacuum cleaning system includes a convenient built-in hand vacuum and you can schedule or start cleaning from anywhere with the Shark Ion app. Currently out of stock, but check back soon.

View Deal

Dyson V8 Animal+ vacuum cleaner (refurbished): $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

You can save $80 on a refurbished Dyson V8 Animal+ vacuum at Walmart's Big Save sale. The cord-free vacuum features a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets and comes with the powerful V8 digital motor.

View Deal

Walmart Big Save kitchen appliance deals

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender: $99 $69.99 at Walmart

Get the Instant Pot Ace 60 blender on sale for $69.99 at Walmart's Big Save sale. The cooking blender includes 8 Smart OneTouch Programs which can prepare smoothies, purée, frozen Desserts, crushed ice, soy milk, rice milk, nut/oat (almond) milk, and soup.

View Deal

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-less Multi-Functional Fryer: $99 $49.88 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Farberware Fryer on sale at Walmart for $49.88. That's a $39 discount for the 3.2-quart fryer that allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil.

View Deal

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $79 at Walmart

Walmart shoppers can save $20 on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cooker so far.

View Deal

NutriBullet Pro 900 Series Blender: $129 $76.44 at Walmart

You can save $52 on the NutriBullet blender in the Walmart Big Save sale. The NutriBullet Pro features a high-performance 900-watt motor and comes with 32-oz cups that you can take on the go.

View Deal

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker: $229 $139 at Walmart

You can get the Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp pressure cooker on sale for $139 at Walmart. The 6.5-quart pressure cooker allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the Crisping Lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish.

View Deal

Walmart Big Save deals: what to expect

Walmart has announced that its Big Save sale will span across a wide range of categories, but most notably you can expect to find discounts its selection of tech, gadgets and accessories. That means we're expecting to see blockbuster discounts on TVs, laptops, headphones, smartwatches, and smart home accessories - at least we'll need to if Walmart is going to compete with Amazon in the coming weeks.

Smart home deals may be a category to watch, as Amazon traditionally has a tighter hold over this range thanks to its Echo and Fire lineup. Walmart typically offers excellent discounts on Google devices, as well as robot vacuum cleaners and smart TVs over seasonal sales, however, so expect big things if you're looking to raise the IQ of your house.

However, Walmart's Big Save deals will also likely stretch across a full range of in-demand items like TVs and laptops. We tend to see cheaper models leading Walmart's headline deals year round, so if you're looking for a budget display or a cheaper Chromebook or laptop, you might be in for a treat over the next few weeks.

Plus, we're seeing early signs that the Nintendo Switch is in stock, and with Walmart offering some recent offers on accessories and games it looks like the retailer is gearing up to satisfy those Nintendo cravings as well.

Walmart vs Amazon: where should you shop this Prime Day?

If you're looking to divide your time between Amazon and Walmart's sales this month, you'll want to make sure you know exactly what you're looking for at each retailer.

Cheaper TV deals are traditionally stronger at Walmart, so budget brands like Sceptre and Hisense may do better here. However, if you're looking for a Fire enabled TV you'll want to stick with Amazon's Insignia and Toshiba monopoly. If you're shopping in the higher price ranges - for a QLED or OLED, for example, there's a bit more of an even split. We typically tend to see price matching getting more competitive once you move past the $600 mark, though, so keep an eye on both retailers here.

If you're after a laptop, you'll find plenty of choice at both retailers. Amazon does offer a wider range of machines, and typically shines in the mid-range category ($500 - $700). If you're shopping cheaper, you might have a better time finding the best deals on Walmart's online site, but again we'd keep an eye on both retailers consecutively here. We are, however, dropping all the best Walmart Big Save deals right here as well.

It's safe to assume that Amazon will offer the better smart home deals on its range of Echo devices, and may even clinch the lead in other smart gadgets thanks to its hold on brands like Eufy and Ring. However, Google products don't appear at Amazon, and so you'll be much better off shopping at Walmart if you're outside of the Alexa ecosystem.

All in all, there's likely to be some price match wars occurring over the next few weeks - and it all works in your favor. With a little competition chasing them to the Black Friday finish line, Amazon looks set to offer some excellent prices on Prime Day, but Walmart will have to match or better them if it wants to win its first fight with its Big Save sale.

