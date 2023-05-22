3 best laptop deals in the early Dell Memorial Day sale

It's all happening now as Dell has also launched its first round of early offers ahead of the upcoming Memorial Day sales. Dubbed the Dell Summer Sale Event, it features up to $750 off laptops, PCs, monitors, and computing accessories.

We've taken a look and picked out a few of the best laptop offers right here, including some terrific savings on Inspiron and XPS devices.

Definitely check out the Dell XPS 13 for $899 in particular as this is a fantastic price for a powerful, portable, and stylish machine that regularly features in our roundup of the best laptops. We're confident it can comfortably handle all of your computing needs and this is the cheapest price we've seen this year. Overall, this is simply one of the best laptop deals available today.

As for the deals in other areas, you can check out our Dell Memorial Day sale hub for a wider look at all deals available right now. And, remember to see if you can use any of the latest Dell coupon codes to save even more money at the manufacturer.

3 best laptop deals in the Dell Memorial Day sale

Dell XPS 13: was $1,099 now $899 at Dell

The standout offer from all the laptop deals in Dell's latest sale. This excellent all-around laptop is over $100 cheaper than the last time it was on sale and is fantastic value for money if you're after a powerful everyday device. It's powered by a recent 12th-generation Intel i7 processor, boasts 16GB of performance-boosting RAM, has a spacious 512GB SSD for storage and a crisp 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display. It's everything you could want from a high-performance compact laptop for work, school or just general use - and this is the cheapest we've seen an XPS 13 all year.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,499 now $1,299 at Dell

If you prefer a larger workstation then consider upgrading to the XPS 15 that's also in the Dell Memorial Day sale. It's a nearly identical specification to the XPS 13 above, aside from a slightly faster processor, so expect a similar level of performance. The main difference is the jump up to a larger 15.6-inch display, which will be better for photo and video editing but makes the device less portable.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $749.99 now $599.99 at Dell

For those that want to spend a little less but still have a decent budget to hand then this Dell Inspiron 15 is another great buy. Again, it doesn't skimp on high-end components, with the latest generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD inside. This means you get a modern device that can handle even the toughest workloads and intense multitasking with ease. All at a very reasonable price, too,

