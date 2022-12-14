12 last-minute Christmas gift ideas that arrive before the big day (and don't suck)

We're under two weeks away from Christmas now but there's still some time left if you're scrambling to finish your shopping. We've rounded up a few decent last-minute Christmas gift ideas just down below - including items that are actually useful and not simply destined for the re-gifting pile (in our humble opinion).

Alongside Christmas classics like beauty gift sets, alcohol, and candles, you'll also find a couple of tech-related recommendations from us - most of which are hold-outs from the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales back in November.

Even with postal strikes and closing delivery windows, there's still some time left to score a deal, especially since Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, and other retailers are still running extended Winter sales events right now. In short, there's no excuse to cop out and get Dad that pair of socks for the fourth Christmas in a row.

For those looking forward to doing some post-Christmas bargain hunting, we've also recently published a guide to the upcoming Boxing Day sales. If you're looking to save some cash in this huge yearly sale, definitely bookmark our guide as it'll tell you exactly where to find the best discounts as we head into the new year.

Last-minute Christmas gift ideas

(opens in new tab) Beer, wine, and spirits: from £6.80 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A Christmas classic for adults, getting a nice bottle of something special is never a bad idea for the holiday season. Amazon is here to help you do that for less, with savings of up to 44% on a selection of wines, champagnes, vodkas and whiskies. Single bottles or larger cases are available, including well-known brands such as Jameson and Gordon's. This link here is mostly focused on spirits but you can find a section with beer by clicking on the banner image at the top of the Amazon page too.

(opens in new tab) Yankee Candle sale: from £14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another absolute Christmas classic for those stuck for ideas, set the right mood with this selection of Yankee Candles from £15. Unlike the Black Friday sale, there are actually not many 'Christmas-themed' options this time around but there are some really good all-year-round scents here. A couple of on-sale items include Cinnamon, Black Cherry, and Spiced Orange candles, as well as gift sets if you'd like to spend a little more.

(opens in new tab) Beauty Gift Sets for Her: starting at £5 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Gift sets may not be the most imaginative option for a loved one, but they're a cheap stocking filler that you at least know will be used. Amazon offers plenty of options this December with beauty sets from brands like L'Oreal, Revolution, and Sanctuary Spa. There's plenty to check out here, from small bath bomb sets to more premium luxury items.

(opens in new tab) Gift Sets for Him: starting at £9 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Likewise, you'll also find some men's Christmas beauty gift sets on sale over at Amazon this December, including in the infamous Lynx body wash multi-packs. If you fancy something a bit more premium, there's also a selection of more up-market ManCave sets which have body washes as well as hair care products.

(opens in new tab) Etsy gift card: starting at £15 (opens in new tab)

This is a good option if you want to get something more thoughtful than the usual Amazon gift card but are stuck for specific ideas. Etsy's vast range of boutique sellers means it's perfect for things like jewellery, clothing, and decor - especially if you want something a little different or quirky. There are too many options to list here, but you'll find plenty of items for £15 or under across a wide range of categories at Etsy.

(opens in new tab) Tassimo Bosch Style Coffee Machine: was £106 now £29 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Currys is currently offering this vibrant Tassimo coffee machine for £77 less than its usual retail price. For just £29, the Tassimo Bosch Style will let you brew up to 50 different types of coffee, and will automatically shut itself off when not in use to help you save energy. This particular listing is a Black Friday / Cyber Monday hold-out deal so this could be the last chance to snag it.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Smart Plug: was £24.99 now £12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Even if you don't have a house full of smart devices, this handy little gadget from Amazon can add smart capabilities to attached tech such as timers, schedules, and voice controls. It also works great with other Alexa devices such as the Echo Dot or Echo Show. Now half-price - it's a super useful and cheap addition to your shopping cart.

(opens in new tab) Lindy LTS-50 earbuds: was £50 now £25 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

What a deal! Rarely do we see a half-price offer on true wireless earbuds, especially not in the direct run-up to Christmas (ie. after the big Black Friday sales events in November) but we like it! You get 6mm high fidelity drivers, mics for call handling, a wireless charging case that nets you a total of 16 hours of juice and crucially, they've never dipped below £49.99 before. Just check the box for the 50% off voucher and the discount will be applied at the checkout.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B Pro 1 Electric Toothbrush: was £59.99 now £25 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A good Christmas gift package now at less than half price, including a Pro 1 rechargeable electric toothbrush in a range of colours and a bottle of White Luxe Blast toothpaste to get you started. The handset is good and comes with Oral-B's 3D cleaning, but only one mode for daily cleansing. This particular listing was one that we saw over Black Friday so it's well worth picking up in time for the holidays.

(opens in new tab) Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser: was £99.95 now £49.95 at Hotel Chocolat (opens in new tab)

Hot beverage connoisseurs will have likely heard of the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser. It's on a lot of our hit lists as a pricey yet spectacular kitchen appliance, creating the smooth, rich hot chocolate of your dreams. Now, you can get it half-price at Hotel Chocolat with a 6 or 12-month subscription, bringing it down to £49.95 just in time for Christmas. Don't want the subscription? It's also £89 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £26.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest generation Echo Dot smart speaker offers a step up in audio quality to deliver clearer vocals, more powerful bass and a more vibrant sound overall. Apart from that, it's capable of exactly the same features as previous models, so it's up to you whether it's worth paying extra. It is the first time the brand-new Echo Dot has been on sale since launch, though, so it's a rare deal. Plus, the last-gen model is now sold out, so this is the next best option.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2: was £79.95 now £44.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

This is a great way to introduce someone to fitness tracking. If you're just after a cheap way to nudge yourself healthier by counting your steps, tracking your sleep and the calories you expend on a day-to-day basis, this is the deal for you. It even comes with a year of Fitbit Premium for even more exercise data, programs, and tracking.

(opens in new tab) Morphy Richards Accents Pyramid Kettle: was £79.99 now £44.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Kettles can be much of a muchness, but this is a good offer on a large and stylish option from Morphy Richards. Multiple colour options are available to suit your decor with a light touch of rose gold. It also features a large capacity of 1.5l that makes up to six drinks and a limescale filter keeps water clean and clear.

(opens in new tab) Breville Obliq 4-Slice Toaster: was £79.99 now £34.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

There's over 50% off this Breville 4-Slice Toaster, dropping it to just £34.99. It's a good price for one of the most vital pieces of kitchen equipment. It comes with a few handy extra features including variable slots for different-sized slices and a high lift to easily and more safely remove smaller items. Note, as of writing only the white colour is still in stock so definitely pick this one up sooner rather than later.