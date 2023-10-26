Trend Micro Coupon Codes for October 2023
FAQs
How can I contact Trend Micro?
In Australia, you can call the number 1300 305 289 to get in touch with Trend Micro's customer support team. Additionally, you can go directly to the Trend Micro website and use the live chat feature to get customer service as well.
Does Trend Micro offer discounts?
You can generally find a discount on a Trend Micro plan, though these deals change throughout the year. Typically, you'll find a deal to save money on the first year of your subscription, with it returning to the regular price after the first 12 months.
How many devices can Trend Micro protect?
Depending on your chosen subscription, the Trend Micro antivirus software can protect between one and ten different devices, including PCs, Macs, tablets and phones. You can tailor your subscription to suit your needs when signing up.
Are there free trials for Trend Micro?
Trend Micro offers a 30-day trial period for its software on different devices, but this can be a little hard to find. If you go to the Trend Micro support page, you'll find downloads for each of the antivirus suites offered by Trend Micro that you can install before making any purchases. Here you'll be able to test out your chosen antivirus suite before parting with any cash, and after the 30-days, you'll be prompted to sign up for a Trend Micro plan.
What does a Trend Micro subscription include?
Trend Micro can protect up to 10 devices against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware. Along with a password manager, all plans offer a line of security that can be used on PCs, Macs and mobile devices. If you want additional protection such as a VPN and 24/7 access to customer support, you'll need to purchase either one of the Device Security Pro or Device Security Ultimate plans.
Does Trend Micro offer refunds?
Trend Micro has a 30-day money back guarantee, so as long as you request a refund within the first 30-days of your subscription, you're entitled to getting the full amount back. If you've surpassed the first 30-days, you can still cancel your subscription at anytime to stop it from auto renewing after 12-months without losing your access to your first year.
Hints and tips
Wait for the January back to school sales: The best antivirus deals typically hit when it's time for the kids to go back to school, and Trend Micro is no exception. Check in during January to see what offers Trend Micro has on its plans to get the maximum saving.
Check for discounts at other retailers: With the likes of JB Hi-Fi, JW Computers and Bing Lee all selling Trend Micro plans, you could find an additional discount during sales from these other retailers. You might also find Trend Micro bundled in when you're purchasing a new laptop or PC from one of these retailers, saving you some decent cash on an antivirus plan to use with your new device.
Sign up to the Trend Micro mailing list: When you first go to on to the Trend Micro website, you'll be prompted to enter your name and email to get an additional 10% off your new order. You'll have to follow a few steps to confirm your email, but once the voucher is in your inbox, you can go back in and unsubscribe from any further promotional emails as well.
How to use Trend Micro coupon codes
1. Copy your chosen Trend Micro coupon code.
2. Head on over to the Trend Micro website and select the plan you're interested in.
3. This will take you straight to checkout, where you'll be able to add or upgrade your plan. At the bottom of this page there's a box where you'll be able to add in your coupon code and click "apply".
4. Once you've added your coupon code, you'll just need to check the box to accept the terms and conditions, then you'll be able to follow through onto payment.
5. Enter in your billing details, then click the button at the bottom of the page that says "place secure order". When you're done, follow the steps to install your new antivirus suite and enjoy secure online browsing.
About Trend Micro
First created during the late 1980s in Los Angeles, California, US, Trend Mirco has grown to become a massive antivirus software company that expanded to the Australian market way back in 1997. Over the last three decades, the expansion has continued across the globe, with plans on offer in countries including the UK, Singapore, New Zealand and more. For frequent web users, finding the best antivirus software will ensure your online data and identity is protected, and Trend Mirco fits that description, offering security for PC, Mac Android and iOS. While you'll find the full range of plans directly on the Trend Micro website, other retailers such as JB Hi-Fi, JW Computers, Bing Lee and even Amazon sell a selection of Trend Micro subscription options.
Petra is new to the industry, but has had a long-time love of tech, gaming and entertainment, which she now gets to indulge by writing for TechRadar. She’s also keen on sharing news about deals and discounts in the APAC region – with a background in archaeology, she’ll dig deep to find the best deals and thanks to her long history in retail, knows what makes a good bargain. She also is a bit of a keyboard hobbyist, having found enjoyment with mechanical keyboards during 2020’s lockdown, and has big plans to build a fully custom matching keyboard and PC in the near future.