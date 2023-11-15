Nespresso Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

How much does Nespresso charge for delivery? Nespresso offers free standard or pick-up point delivery on all orders over £50. Free next-day delivery is also available when you order 100 capsules or more.

How do I track my Nespresso order? Once you’ve placed your order with Nespresso, you’ll receive a confirmation email with an order number and link to its tracking site. Use this to track your order.

Can I cancel my Nespresso order? You should be able to cancel your order if it hasn't been dispatched yet. Make sure to contact Nespresso to start a cancellation. If your order has been dispatched, you can decline the delivery and Nespresso won’t send you your goods and will give you a refund. If you’ve missed the dispatch time period or you haven’t declined the delivery, you’ll need to go through the returns process.

What is the Nespresso returns policy? If you’re not completely satisfied with your Nespresso order, you can return it within 14 days of delivery. To start a return, get in touch with Nespresso customer service. Note that coffee pods can’t be returned or exchanged.

Do Nespresso machines come with a warranty? Nespresso offers a two-year warranty with all its coffee machine models. The warranty will start from the date of purchase shown on your receipt.

How do I contact Nespresso? To get in touch with the Nespresso customer service team, call them on 0800 442 442 or start a live chat on the website.

Hints and Tips

Watch out for the sales: Shop the sales to save money on your Nespresso order. Nespresso sales and deals are available all year round, particularly during big sales seasons like Black Friday and Boxing Day. The type of offers you can expect to find include money off select coffee machines, cheap pods and Nespresso Plus subscription special deals.

Claim Nespresso gifts: If you’ve bought a Nespresso machine from elsewhere, head to the Nespresso website to claim your gifts. If you’ve purchased your machine between specific dates, you can find special gifts and offers like free coffee and money off your next orders.

Sign up for the Nespresso Plus subscription: If you have a Nespresso coffee machine, you can sign up for the Nespresso Plus subscription. With your subscription, you can get up to 70% off a new machine, receive monthly complimentary pod sleeves and get regular orders for cheaper and faster.

Follow Nespresso on social media: For regular news, releases and deals, make sure to follow Nespresso on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.