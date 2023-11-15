Nespresso Discount Codes for November 2023
FAQs
How much does Nespresso charge for delivery?
Nespresso offers free standard or pick-up point delivery on all orders over £50. Free next-day delivery is also available when you order 100 capsules or more.
How do I track my Nespresso order?
Once you’ve placed your order with Nespresso, you’ll receive a confirmation email with an order number and link to its tracking site. Use this to track your order.
Can I cancel my Nespresso order?
You should be able to cancel your order if it hasn't been dispatched yet. Make sure to contact Nespresso to start a cancellation. If your order has been dispatched, you can decline the delivery and Nespresso won’t send you your goods and will give you a refund. If you’ve missed the dispatch time period or you haven’t declined the delivery, you’ll need to go through the returns process.
What is the Nespresso returns policy?
If you’re not completely satisfied with your Nespresso order, you can return it within 14 days of delivery. To start a return, get in touch with Nespresso customer service. Note that coffee pods can’t be returned or exchanged.
Do Nespresso machines come with a warranty?
Nespresso offers a two-year warranty with all its coffee machine models. The warranty will start from the date of purchase shown on your receipt.
How do I contact Nespresso?
To get in touch with the Nespresso customer service team, call them on 0800 442 442 or start a live chat on the website.
Hints and Tips
Watch out for the sales: Shop the sales to save money on your Nespresso order. Nespresso sales and deals are available all year round, particularly during big sales seasons like Black Friday and Boxing Day. The type of offers you can expect to find include money off select coffee machines, cheap pods and Nespresso Plus subscription special deals.
Claim Nespresso gifts: If you’ve bought a Nespresso machine from elsewhere, head to the Nespresso website to claim your gifts. If you’ve purchased your machine between specific dates, you can find special gifts and offers like free coffee and money off your next orders.
Sign up for the Nespresso Plus subscription: If you have a Nespresso coffee machine, you can sign up for the Nespresso Plus subscription. With your subscription, you can get up to 70% off a new machine, receive monthly complimentary pod sleeves and get regular orders for cheaper and faster.
Follow Nespresso on social media: For regular news, releases and deals, make sure to follow Nespresso on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.
How to use Nespresso discount codes
1) Do your shopping at Nespresso, add everything to your shopping bag and head to the checkout page.
2) Before you get through to the checkout, you’ll need to log into your Nespresso account or sign up for one.
3) At the checkout, you’ll see a box on the right side of the page that says ‘Discount Code’. This should be underneath your order summary.
Enter or paste the code in the box and click ‘Apply’.
4) If your code is valid, the page will refresh and the coupon will be added to your total.
About Nespresso
Nespresso is a Swiss coffee machine brand, specialising in pod coffee machines. Founded in 1975, Nespresso is owned and operated by Nestle Group, and the name is a blend of ‘Nestle’ and ‘Espresso’. Nespresso is available worldwide and can be bought via the Nespresso website, supermarkets and other online retailers like Amazon, Currys and Argos. As a pod coffee machine brand, Nespresso has quickly become a leading name in the industry. Its best Nespresso machines include Original and Vertuo models. The Vertuo collection is one of the most well-known pod coffee machines, and here at TechRadar, we’ve tested, rated and reviewed the Nespresso Vertuo Pop, the Nespresso Vertuo Next, the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista and the Nespresso Vertuo Plus. Alongside its popular coffee machines, Nespresso also offers pod capsules, milk frothers, travel mugs and other coffee accessories.
