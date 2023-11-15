Mobiles.co.uk Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

Do you get free gifts with Mobiles.co.uk? Yes, some Mobiles.co.uk deals include a free gift. These can include an Amazon Fire tablet, Beats headphones, or subscriptions to entertainment services such as Netflix or Now TV. Other free gifts can include gift cards. In many cases, the gift is delivered at the same time as your phone. Sometimes, the gift can take two to five working days to arrive.

Can you get a phone upgrade with Mobiles.co.uk? Mobiles.co.uk offers phone upgrades as well as new phone contacts. Phone upgrades are only available for customers on Vodafone or ID mobile, but it's another option while upgrading your phone contract.

What courier does Mobiles.co.uk use? Mobiles.co.uk uses DPD as its sole method of delivery for new phones. In all cases, if you order before 8pm, you'll receive your purchase the following day between 8am and 8pm. If you order after 8pm, you'll receive your new phone two days later. For SIM-only orders, the SIM will be delivered through Royal Mail with 2nd class delivery which takes two to three days.

Can you trust Mobiles.co.uk refurbished phones? Mobiles.co.uk refurbished phones come in full working order and have a one-year warranty. While they've been previously owned by someone, a refurbished phone isn't much different from buying one new as you still get a full warranty with it.

How do I contact Mobiles.co.uk? Some amendments can be made by logging into your account on the Mobiles.co.uk website. For any sales queries, you can call the retailer at 0330 678 1450, while for customer service issues, you can call the team at 0330 678 0520. The customer service line is open between 8am and 7pm Monday to Friday, while it's open between 9am and 6pm on Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sunday. The sales line is open between 9am and 7pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5.30pm on Saturdays.

Hints and Tips

Check out the Mobiles.co.uk deals: Mobiles.co.uk regularly has deals - often on the latest phones. If you're looking for a new phone, this should be the first place to check in case the phone you're seeking is part of a deal. Deals aren't exclusive to sales periods with Mobiles.co.uk often running sales throughout the year. If you hang around the site long enough, some exclusive deals can pop up on the sidebar too.

Look for free gifts: Any free gift is great but some will actually be quite practical. For instance, many deals include a free subscription to Disney+ or Now TV - services you might plan on buying anyhow. By being clever with your free gift options, you could save on something that you needed or wanted to buy anyway. Some free gifts have free tablets but these tend to be a little more low-end compared to one that you might actually want to buy.

Consider a SIM-only deal: If you don't need or want a new phone, a SIM-only deal is much better value. You just get the minutes and texts you need without a new phone. It proves much cheaper and is perfect if your phone is only a couple of years old at most and you're happy with what you're already using.

Refer a friend: If you refer a friend to Mobiles.co.uk and they buy something from the site, you could earn a considerable sum. The amount earned varies depending on the value of the item they buy. For a SIM-only deal, you'll get £10 back while for the latest phones such as the iPhone 15, you could get up to £75.

Buy a refurbished phone: Buying refurbished isn't much different from buying new as you still have a full one-year warranty and you can choose what condition you need the phone to be in. If you don't mind knowing you're not the first owner, you can save substantially on older models by committing to a refurbished phone contract.

Trade your phone in: Even if you're not buying a new phone from Mobiles.co.uk, you can trade in your existing phone and the funds will be transferred within three to five days of the company receiving your phone. The phone simply needs to be working with no cracks or chips on the screen. You can enter the IMEI number on the website to gain a quote instantly.