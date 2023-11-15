iRobot Discount Codes for November 2023
FAQs
How much does shipping cost from iRobot?
iRobot offers free delivery on all orders over £50. iRobot also offers free shipping on all robot orders.
How do I track my iRobot order?
Once you’ve placed your order with iRobot, you’ll be sent an email confirming your order which includes tracking information. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, click ‘Order Status’ to keep an eye on your deliveries.
What is the iRobot returns policy?
If you’re unhappy with your iRobot order, you can return it within 30 days of receiving it. To start a return, all you have to do is get in touch with the iRobot customer service team.
Can I cancel my iRobot order?
If you need to change or cancel your order, get in touch with the iRobot customer service team straight away. If your product has already been delivered, you’ll need to go through the returns process.
Does iRobot offer warranties?
iRobot offers a limited warranty on select products. Depending on what you’ve bought from iRobot, you’ll have a 1-2 year warranty. You’ll need to register your device to take advantage of the warranty.
How do I contact iRobot?
To get in touch with iRobot customer service, call them on +44 141 403 0566 or send them a message on the website.
Hints and Tips
Look out for sales events: Save money on your iRobot orders by shopping the sales. Under the ‘Offers’ section of the website, you’ll find all the latest deals and discounts on iRobot vacuum cleaners and mops. The best time to shop iRobot offers is during big sales periods, like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Don’t forget bundles: iRobot offers bundle deals on its range of cleaning products. When you buy a robot vacuum cleaner and a robot mop together, you can save money on a full cleaning solution.
Sign up to the iRobot newsletter: Stay updated with iRobot by signing up to receive emails. By subscribing to the iRobot newsletter, you’ll be sent the latest news, releases, deals and exclusive content directly to your inbox.
Follow iRobot on social media: Can’t get enough of iRobot? Then make sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.
How to use iRobot discount codes
1) Head to iRobot, add everything to your basket and head to the checkout page.
2) At the checkout, you’ll see a box on the right side of the page that says ‘Have a promo code?’. This should be underneath your order summary.
3) Enter or paste the code in the box and click ‘Apply’.
4) If your code is valid, the page will refresh and the coupon will be added to your total.
About iRobot
iRobot is an American technology company that specialises in consumer robots. Founded in 1990, iRobot was created by three people who designed robots for military defence and space exploration and attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the Artificial Intelligence Lab. Since then, iRobot has grown to become the leading global consumer robotics company with over 30 years of experience. iRobot designs, manufactures and sells the best robot vacuum cleaners, robot mops and handheld vacuum cleaners, all of which can be controlled and personalised using the iRobot OS app. Models from its robot vacuum collection are called Roomba, and its robot mops are under the name Braava. iRobot has plenty of robot vacuum cleaners available, and TechRadar have tried and tested a fair few, including the iRobot Roomba Combo J7 Plus, the iRobot Roomba S9 Plus and the iRobot Roomba i3 Plus.
