AO Mobile Phones Direct Coupon Codes for November 2023

How do I Contact AO Mobile Phones Direct?
You can call their customer service team on 0345 470 4000. Alternatively, you can email them at webshop@mobilephonesdirect.co.uk or visit the contact page on their website.
Do AO Mobile Phones Come Unlocked?
If you bought your device after or on 20/11/2021 your device will arrive unlocked. Don't worry if you bought your device after that though as you should be able to unlock your device by contacting your network provider.
What Warranty Does AO Mobile Phones Direct Come With?
All new headsets come with a standard 12-month warranty, to claim your warranty you will need a diagnostic report from the handset manufacturer. For warranty information on refurbished handsets, you’ll have to contact the AO Moblie Phones Direct customer support team.
Can I Trade in My Old Device with AO Mobile Phones Direct?
You can trade in your old device even if it is broken (excluding water damage) provided it matches your description. Once the AO Mobile Phones Direct team receives your device they’ll send you a quote via email, if you decide to decline the quote your device will simply be shipped back to you.
Shop refurbished: Shopping refurbished is a great way to get your hands on the latest models from Apple, Samsung, and Google without breaking the bank. While some of you may have some apprehension about buying a refurbished device, rest assured that all devices are tested and examined to ensure they are ‘as good as new’.
Deals under £20: If you’re looking for a new phone but have a tight budget this could be the perfect solution for you. The deals under £20 page includes monthly contracts on phones from Samsung and Apple, there’s also SIM-only contracts available for those of you who already have a phone.
Sign up for the Newsletter: The best way to stay up to date with the latest savings is by signing up for the AO Mobile Phones Direct newsletter. Signing up for the newsletter is quick and simple, all you have to do is input your email address and you’re done. Once you have done so you’ll receive the latest deals and offers straight to your fingertips, meaning you’ll never miss out.
About AO Mobile Phones Direct
AO believes in connecting you to the latest and greatest in mobile innovation with a direct approach, and AO Mobile Phones Direct is the brand's dedicated mobile store. You'll find a wide range of smartphones that cater to every need and style on offer, including the newest offerings from Apple and Samsung as well as older handsets from the likes of Nokia & Motorola. On this page, you'll find a range of AO Mobile Phones Direct coupon codes which you can add to your order to save on your next purchase.
