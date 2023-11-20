Finally, a £400 Windows laptop that's actually worth buying this Black Friday

It's now mere days until Black Friday, and we're already seeing loads of Black Friday deals crop up on everything from air fryers to gaming laptops - even more so now that Amazon and Best Buy have officially started their own mega-sale events.

I've already seen a whole bunch of excellent Black Friday Chromebook deals, but Windows laptops haven't been quite as cheap. Sure, there have been big discounts on more expensive models, but I've been hunting for something in the sub-£500 range that's actually good value for money - and now I think I've found it.

The Asus Vivobook 15 is currently £399.99 at Amazon, more than a third off its retail price of £649.99. According to our price-tracking tools, that's the cheapest it's ever sold for, putting it in the same price bracket as mid-range Chromebooks - an absolute steal for a Windows 11 laptop with Asus' signature build quality and compact design.

Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best Asus Vivobook 15 deals in your region.

Is this the best-value Windows laptop deal Black Friday has given us so far?

Asus Vivobook 15: was £ 649.99 now £399.99 at Amazon

One of the best deals on a Windows laptop we've seen so far this Black Friday, the Vivobook 15 packs an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - all for the new, low price of £399.99. The 1080p display and wide selection of ports make this a productivity machine ideal for any student or office worker.

Finding a cheap Windows laptop can be a lot harder than finding a cheap Chromebook, even during Black Friday. There are some important caveats to worry about here, too - while super-low-end specs are fine for running the resource-light ChromeOS, you need a bit more power under the hood to make Windows 11 run smoothly, so super-cheap Windows laptops can actually be a bit clunky to use.

Thankfully, the Asus Vivobook 15 packs a quad-core Intel i5 CPU and a healthy 16GB of RAM, which should ensure that Windows doesn't lag behind when you're trying to work. The 512GB SSD means you'll have plenty of storage space for your files too.

It's not just the internal components that are good here, either. The Vivobook 15 packs a full-sized keyboard into its surprisingly compact chassis, meaning you won't have to surrender your numpad in order to work on the go. The 15.6-inch Full HD display is also bright and responsive, making this Vivobook great for video calls with colleagues or friends.

It might not be powerful enough to play the latest triple-A games (though you can opt for a game-streaming service like GeForce Now), but this is a respectable choice of productivity laptop that will see you through many days at the office or college. At just four hundred pounds, it's hard to argue against this deal.

Not in the UK? Below are the best Asus Vivobook 15 deals in your region.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!

More of today's best Black Friday deals