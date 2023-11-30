Three months of free broadband and it's not Black Friday? Grab it while you can!

Three's 5G broadband is something which has, for a while now, stood out as a forerunner in the 5G broadband deals space, and it's clear to see why.

Offering three months absolutely free – with the following months only costing £20 per month – is already a deal which frankly looks more appetising than most. However, when you throw in the fact that Three currently has the UK's fastest 5G network, the deal gets a whole lot sweeter.

According to Ookla, Three's 5G network is capable of achieving download speeds averaging 265Mbps across the UK, with some areas able to experience even higher speeds than this, when you throw in around 13Mbps upload speeds and 30ms average latencies, £22 per month is an absolute steal, let alone when you add the three free months of broadband to your consideration.

Today's best Three 5G broadband deal

Three 5G Home Broadband - Unlimited Data, 24-month contract, 3 MONTHS FREE, £22 per month after: Get 5G home broadband with Three, the UK's fastest 5G network. With download speeds up to 265Mb/s and latencies as low as 34ms with no need for an engineer to install your connection, simply plug in, insert your SIM card, and go!

With Three 5G home broadband, you put yourself in control of your connection. There is no need for an engineer to come out and install anything. Simply plug in your router, insert your SIM card, and get connected. With the Three Home Broadband App, you can take control of your day-to-day usage, monitoring your connection status, connected devices and more.

As a Three 5G home broadband customer, you also gain access to exclusive existing customer discounts across Three's vast range of mobile, SIM-only, and smartwatch deals, meaning you can find great ways to upgrade your everyday tech for less.

Want to make use of the UK's fastest 5G network but not quite sure if 5G broadband is the way you want to do it? Check out some of Three's best deals across the year's best phones

Today's best Three deals

