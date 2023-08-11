NOW Broadband 'Super Fibre' is currently available for £22 per month

Searching for a cheap fibre broadband deal that won’t break the bank? Well, right now you can get NOW Broadband's 'Super Fibre' package for only £22 per month.

This deal comes as a 12-month contract and you’ll need to pay upfront fees of £5. However, it provides average download speeds of 63Mbps and will be more than quick enough for multiple people to download in HD and stream their favourite TV shows simultaneously. Plus, if you sign up for this deal today, you also have the option to add a NOW Entertainment Membership for only £6.99 for the first six months (there’s a 6-month minimum term). After this, it auto-renews at £9.99 per month.

This deal is for new NOW Broadband customers only and is only available to properties that are located in NOW Fibre areas. Thankfully, you can check whether you’re eligible quickly and easily with NOW.

In addition to this, at the end of your 12-month contract, the price will rise to £38.50 per month. At this point though, you can leave without paying a penalty and switch to a great new deal.

OUR NOW BROADBAND DEAL

NOW Broadband 'Super Fibre' | 63Mbps | £22 p/m | £5 upfront fee | 12-month contract

With this NOW Broadband deal, you receive average download speeds of 63Mbps. You’ll need to pay a £5 upfront fee and sign a 12-month contract, but this remains one of the cheapest and most flexible fibre broadband deals on the market today. Plus, the deal comes without any data limits and the speeds it provides are more than quick enough for busy and connected families. If you like, you can also add a NOW Entertainment Membership to your package. This costs £6.99 per month (minimum six-month term). After this, the price rises to £9.99 per month. Please be aware that this offer is for new NOW Broadband customers only. Plus, at the end of the 12-month contract, the price rises to £38.50 per month.

Why choose NOW Broadband?

NOW Broadband is one of the country’s best broadband providers. This is because the company offers a range of contract lengths (it’s one of the few that still offers 12-month deals), a selection of TV bundles featuring NOW passes and great range of broadband speeds.

Plus, NOW’s deals (like this one) are usually some of the most affordable on the market and the company regularly undercuts the prices offered by other providers like BT and Sky. Added to this, the company also offers some of the highest levels of customer service on the market. If you're currently with BT, TalkTalk, EE or Plusnet, they’ll even handle the switching process for you!

But, although there’s a lot to love about NOW Broadband, the provider won’t be for everyone. This is because the company regularly charges upfront fees and cannot compete with the internet and TV bundles offered by the likes of Sky and BT.

Think this deal we’ve highlighted here isn’t right for you or you’d like to see how it compares to the options offered by other providers? Head over to our best broadband deals page or add your postcode into the widget below. We'll then show you all of the best broadband options available at your address.

