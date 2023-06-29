Get Zen's Full Fibre 500 CityFibre for £38 per month with no upfront fee.

Looking for the best broadband deals on the market? Well, if you're searching for a Full Fibre package that offers you incredibly fast download speeds, we may have found a great option for you.

This is because, right now, you can get Zen's Full Fibre 500 CityFibre for only £38 per month. This package offers average download speeds of 500Mbps. It comes as an 18-month contract and there's absolutely nothing to pay upfront.

We think this package is particularly well-suited to those who live in large households and have a high number of connected devices. To give you an idea of just how quick this deal is, you'll be able to download a 50GB game in as little as 14 minutes.

However, whether or not you can access this package will depend on whether you're eligible to receive such a connection at your address. Thankfully, this is something you can quickly and easily check with Zen directly. You'll just need to supply them with your postcode and they'll show you exactly what's available in your area. Should you select a package, they'll then handle the switching process for you.

Our Zen broadband deal

Zen's Full Fibre 500 CityFibre | Avg. speed 500Mbps | £38 p/m | 18 month contract | No upfront fees

Why choose Zen?

Although Zen is not one of the best known internet providers in the UK, the company is quickly making a name for itself. In fact, Zen is actually currently the UK's only Which? Recommended broadband provider.

Customers rate Zen highly, too. With more than 7,000 reviews on Trustpilot, Zen is rated 4.1 stars out of 5. Customers seem to like the fact that Zen doesn't hike prices mid-contract, is certified as a BCorp company and that its support team is 100% UK-based.

Added to this, if you choose to switch to Zen's Full Fibre broadband, then the company will even handle the switching process for you.

That said, although Zen offers a great range of packages and speeds, the company doesn't offer broadband and TV deals. Plus, the company's extras don't match the range of options offered by other leading providers such as Sky. However, you can add a Digital Voice package for only £6 per month.

We think Zen is a great and reliable broadband provider. However, if you'd like to partner with someone else or would like to compare Zen's options to other deals on the market, then enter your postcode into the widget below. We'll then show you the best deals available at your property.

