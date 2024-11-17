Quordle today – hints and answers for Sunday, November 17 (game #1028)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1028) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1028) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #1028) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1028) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1028) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • S • B • S • U

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1028) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1028, are…

STATE

BRAWN

SWORE

URBAN

I very nearly lost my streak today, taking far longer than I should have done to solve STATE – which is a difficult word, admittedly – then needing to solve the remaining three with only one guess for each.

STATE is a bit of a monster for me when it appears. My three set start words give me the STA-E pattern, but the answer could still be STAGE, STAKE, STAVE or STATE. What I really need is a word that rules out three of those in one go, but I haven't yet worked out what that could be. The best I have is something like GIVEN, which rules out two. When that happens I inevitably leave myself needing at least one more and possibly two more attempts to solve it. I'd better put in some more time to think of a better narrowing-down word.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #1028) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1028, are…

CLASS

THING

CADDY

BADLY

